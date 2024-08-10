South Cinema

Nagarjuna Reveals Separation from Samantha Left Naga Chaitanya 'Depressed'; Shares Reason Behind Chay, Sobhita's 'Hurried' Engagement

Nagarjuna revealed Naga Chaitanya was 'unhappy' after his divorce from Samantha. But now he is very happy with Sobhita.

Nagarjuna on Naga Chaitanyas depression post divorce, engagement with Sobhita
Nagarjuna on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Post his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, it was not an easy phase for Naga Chaitanya. In an interview, his dad Nagarjuna Akkineni revealed that Chay was depressed after his separation from Samantha. He found love again in actress Sobhita Dhulipala and the couple got engaged on August 8, after dating for two years. Nagarjuna said that both Chay and Sobhita love each other 'dearly'.

Expressing his happiness, Nagarjuna told Times Now, that Chay has found happiness again. ''He is very happy. So am I,” he added.

The actor further said, “It has not been an easy time for Chay or the family. The separation from Samantha) left him very depressed. My boy doesn't show his feelings to anyone. But I knew he was unhappy. To see him smile again... Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly.”

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya - null
Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Engagement Pics With Naga Chaitanya: Mingled Beyond Parting

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Nagarjuna also revealed why Chay and Sobhita had a ‘hurried engagement’. It was because of the date which was 'extremely auspicious'.

Nagarjuna was the first one to officially share the news of his son's engagement with Sobhita. He penned a heartfelt note alongside two pics from the ceremony. In one pic, we was seen posing with his son and to-be daughter-in-law and the second pic featured the newly engaged couple.

He wrote, ''We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala - Instagram
Amidst Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Rumours, A Viral Clip Of Nagarjuna Resurfaces

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dated for four years before tying the knot in 2017. They announced their separation in October 2021 with a joint statement. Chay and Sobhita's dating rumours started doing the rounds in 2022.

