Post his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, it was not an easy phase for Naga Chaitanya. In an interview, his dad Nagarjuna Akkineni revealed that Chay was depressed after his separation from Samantha. He found love again in actress Sobhita Dhulipala and the couple got engaged on August 8, after dating for two years. Nagarjuna said that both Chay and Sobhita love each other 'dearly'.