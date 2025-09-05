OG Vs Omi - Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan And Emraan Hashmi Are Ready For An Epic Face-Off

Hashmi, in a statement, said that he was thrilled when he was approached for the film, as the film marks his foray into Telugu cinema. "What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid. Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience. Right from my look, to my lines to my characterisation — I loved everything about it and I was excited to be a part of this film," he said.