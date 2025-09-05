OG Vs Omi - Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan And Emraan Hashmi Are Ready For An Epic Face-Off

OG teaser hints at the crackling energy between Pawan Kalyan And Emraan Hashmi. The actioner will hit the screens on September 25, 2025.

  • Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi are set to lock horns in OG

  • Directed by Sujeeth, the film hit the screens on September 25

  • It marks Hashmi's Telugu debut

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan's OG is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The film marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut. The glimpse of OG vs Omi has been unveiled, and it shows Hashmi in a menacing role. The closing shot shows Pawan Kalyan’s character Ojas Gambheera returning after a decade. From the video, it seems Hashmi's Omi Bhau will have a major face-off with Gambheera.

The one-minute and 4-second clip shows gangster Om Bhau's desire to meet and kill OG. He says, “Dear OG, I am waiting to meet you, talk to you and kill you. Towards the end, Pawan’s character is seen with blood stains on his shirt as he holds a sword in his hand.

Hashmi, in a statement, said that he was thrilled when he was approached for the film, as the film marks his foray into Telugu cinema. "What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid. Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience. Right from my look, to my lines to my characterisation — I loved everything about it and I was excited to be a part of this film," he said.

Set in Mumbai, OG is a gangster drama written and directed by Sujeeth. It also stars Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film went on floors in 2023. Produced by DVV Entertainment, the action thriller will hit the screens worldwide on September 25, 2025.

Recently, the first ticket for the fan show in Nizam was sold in an online auction for Rs 5 lakh. Pawan's last release was Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was a box office disaster. With OG, the expectations are quite high. He will also be seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

