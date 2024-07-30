Rajkummar has been hounded by rumours of undergoing plastic surgery. In April, the 'Srikanth' actor found himself at the centre of the debate of if he has done plastic surgery or not. It was after a picture of him at Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert went viral on social media. Rao dismissed the rumours and told PTI, "I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that? I feel it's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it's so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day.''