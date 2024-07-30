Art & Entertainment

Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...

Rajkummar Rao is rumoured to have gone under the knife. Emraan Hashmi, in an interview, opened up about the rumours of Rajkummar Rao's alleged plastic surgery.

Emraan Hashmi, Rajkummar Rao
Emraan Hashmi on Rajkummar Rao's plastic surgery rumours Photo: Image Instagrammed by Emraan Hashmi, Rajkummar Rao
info_icon

Several Bollywood celebs have undergone various kinds of cosmetic or plastic surgery to enhance their appearance. Actor Rajkummar Rao is rumoured to have gone under the knife. Emraan Hashmi, in an interview, opened up about the rumours of Rajkummar Rao's alleged plastic surgery. During an interview with ScoopWhoop, Emraan was asked why actors go for plastic surgery. When he asked the interviewers to name the actors, Rajkummar's name was mentioned. Emraan said "yeah" and covered his face.

Emraan Hashmi on reports of Rajkummar Rao's plastic surgery

Emraan Hashmi said it is a reality and the cosmetic business is marketed well. He added, ''Everyone wants to look like that poster boy or girl and there's an identity of what beauty is. You want to mould yourself to that because that's what gets the love and makes you feel good. Coming to cosmetic surgery, I haven't gotten any, if you're thinking.''

Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta - Instagram
Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Tanushree Dutta Calling Their Chemistry 'Brotherly': Don't Know What She Was Thinking

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rajkummar Rao on plastic surgery rumours

Rajkummar has been hounded by rumours of undergoing plastic surgery. In April, the 'Srikanth' actor found himself at the centre of the debate of if he has done plastic surgery or not. It was after a picture of him at Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert went viral on social media. Rao dismissed the rumours and told PTI, "I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that? I feel it's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it's so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day.''

However, he admitted of getting fillers done a few years ago to feel more confident. The actor said, "8-9 years back, I did a little touch-up on my chin with fillers, which is like a half-an-hour job. I wanted to feel more confident, which I do. I certainly feel more confident''.

