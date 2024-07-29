Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta worked together in three films including 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'. Earlier, in an interview, Tanushree called her kissing scenes with Emraan 'awkward' and termed their chemistry 'brotherly'. Emraan has now reacted to Tanushree's 'brotherly' comment.
When Emraan was asked if he realised how 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' impacted an entire generation, he told ScoopWhoop, "Did you hear Tanushree's quote three weeks ago? I don't know if it was a verbatim quote or what. She said that it was like 'brotherly'. I said, 'What did the director tell her and what did he tell me?''' The 'Showtime' actor added, ''I had another narrative going on my head and she had another narrative going in her head. I was never told the story about incest. I don't know what she was thinking but fine."
For the unversed, Tanushree, in an interview with Filmygyan, while talking about being judged for on-screen intimacy and her chemistry with Emraan, said, "The biggest and top-most actresses have done kissing, lovemaking scenes. Unko koi kuch nehi bolta. Mujhse sabko dikkat ho jati hai. Main short-skirt pehenu ya koi aisa scene kar du. Acting hai, bhai. Usmein mera aur Emraan ka kuch personal tha nahi. (No one says anything to them. I face difficulties. Whether I wear a short skirt or do a scene like that, everyone has an issue. It's just acting. There was nothing between personal between me and Emraan in it. Mine and Emraan's chemistry is like brother-sister). Literally."
Tanushree also said that it was very awkward when they shot for a kissing scene in a film for the first time. She also added that second time, there was no awkwardness as they didn't have any chemistry with each other.
On the work front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in 'Showtime'. He is all set to make his Telugu debut with Sujeeth's action thriller, 'They Call Him OG'. It also stars Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan.