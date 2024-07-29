When Emraan was asked if he realised how 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' impacted an entire generation, he told ScoopWhoop, "Did you hear Tanushree's quote three weeks ago? I don't know if it was a verbatim quote or what. She said that it was like 'brotherly'. I said, 'What did the director tell her and what did he tell me?''' The 'Showtime' actor added, ''I had another narrative going on my head and she had another narrative going in her head. I was never told the story about incest. I don't know what she was thinking but fine."