CBFC Denies Certificate To Shane Nigam's Haal Over Beef Biryani Scene; Demands Multiple Cuts

Shane Nigam starrer Haal makers have approached the Kerala High Court against the Censor Board's decision to deny a certificate to the film
The Central Board of Film Certification has demanded a list of cuts from the Malayalam romantic film
Even if the makers make the suggested changes, Shane Nigam starrer is expected to be granted an 'A' certificate
Shane Nigam’s upcoming Malayalam romantic drama Haal is the latest one to face the censor board roadblock over a 'Beef Biryani' scene. As per a report in ANI, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested 15 changes in the film, including the above-mentioned scene. The censor board has denied certification to Haal, due to which there is going to be a delay in the film's release. It was supposed to hit the screens on September 19 and then postponed to October 10.
Why did CBFC deny certification to Haal?
According to the film's Public Relations Officer (PRO), the CBFC has asked the makers to remove 15 scenes, including references to Dhwaja Pranaman, Sangham kawal and the scene where the characters of the film are allegedly having beef biryani.
However, the makers have denied the consumption of beef biryani in Haal and called it an assumption by the censor board regarding the scene, per the PRO.
What are the changes demanded by the CBFC?
Other reports claim that the censor board has directed the makers to delete dialogues such as Dhwaj Pranam, Abhyanthara Shathrukkal, Ganapati Vattam, and Sangham Kavalund (including from subtitles), apart from asking to remove the beef biryani scene. They have also asked to blur visuals showing a Rakhi. The name “Holy Angels College of Nursing,” is also asked to be blurred, as according to the board, the portions could hurt Christian sentiments. The CBFC has requested the makers to submit written consent from the Thamarassery Bishop’s House for scenes depicting a bishop.
The Board also felt that the film showed the police and Kerala state authorities in a bad light and asked the makers to modify scenes.
Reacting to the petition, the High Court has sought the response of the Central government on the makers' challenge to the CBFC’s decision.
About Haal
Haal, also starring Sakshi Vaidya and Johny Antony, is directed by Veera and is written by Nishad K Koya.
The release date was pushed by the makers to avoid the clash with Shane's other film, Balti.
"Both big-budget films starring Shane were approaching release around the same time, leading to the need for joint discussions. Although Haal was initially planned for a September release, delays in the censoring process and the inability to carry out adequate promotional campaigns on the scheduled date, combined with the proximity of Balti's release, necessitated a new date. With both producers showing flexibility in the larger interest of their films, a fair and timely decision was reached," wrote JVJ Productions in an Instagram post.