CBFC Denies Certificate To Shane Nigam's Haal Over Beef Biryani Scene; Demands Multiple Cuts

What are the changes demanded by the CBFC?

Other reports claim that the censor board has directed the makers to delete dialogues such as Dhwaj Pranam, Abhyanthara Shathrukkal, Ganapati Vattam, and Sangham Kavalund (including from subtitles), apart from asking to remove the beef biryani scene. They have also asked to blur visuals showing a Rakhi. The name “Holy Angels College of Nursing,” is also asked to be blurred, as according to the board, the portions could hurt Christian sentiments. The CBFC has requested the makers to submit written consent from the Thamarassery Bishop’s House for scenes depicting a bishop.