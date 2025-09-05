What are the changes made in Baaghi 4?

As per the report, 23 cuts were suggested by the censor board. The Examining Committee (EC) asked the makers to remove a scene where the hero stands on a coffin. The other scenes that were asked to be deleted include - a one-second shot where a film's character lights a cigarette from a niranjan diya, and a 13-second clip where a person lights a cigarette from an amputated hand. A scene where a character rubs his hand on the hip of a girl was also replaced, and a nude scene was 'hidden'.