Baaghi 4 released on September 5
Reportedly, 23 scenes were cut by CBFC despite an A-rating
Headlined by Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in key roles
Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 hit the screens worldwide on September 5, on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The early reviews of the film are positive, with Tiger receiving praise for his terrific act. Ahead of release, the film faced the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) scrutiny, which passed it with an 'A' certificate, the first-ever A-rated film in the Baaghi franchise. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film went through multiple cuts, both video and audio.
What are the changes made in Baaghi 4?
As per the report, 23 cuts were suggested by the censor board. The Examining Committee (EC) asked the makers to remove a scene where the hero stands on a coffin. The other scenes that were asked to be deleted include - a one-second shot where a film's character lights a cigarette from a niranjan diya, and a 13-second clip where a person lights a cigarette from an amputated hand. A scene where a character rubs his hand on the hip of a girl was also replaced, and a nude scene was 'hidden'.
A scene where a knife is thrown towards Jesus Christ's statue was also removed. Scenes of throats being slashed, hands being cut, two shots of goons being cut and killed by swords and inserting a sword in someone's skull are also removed. The censor board also asked the team to remove the 'scene of hit of fist and the leaning of the statue of Jesus'. Additionally, an 11-second scene of excessive violence was also omitted.
Audio cuts include words like 'bhang b*****a', B****e' and 'fingering', which were replaced with ‘appropriate terms’. In the dialogue, "Bhai tujhe condom mein hi rehna chahiye tha", the word 'condom' was muted. "Tera wajood hi mit jaayega God" was replaced with "Sab dekhte reh jayenge". "Don khoke, ekdum ok" was muted and "Woh bhi darta hai mujhse" was removed.
Baaghi 4 run time
Initially, Baaghi 4 had a runtime of 2 hours, 43 minutes and 50 seconds (163.50 minutes). Later, the team approached the CBFC to trim the film’s length. Almost 19 scenes, with a timing of 6 minutes and 45 seconds, were removed from the film. The length of Baaghi 4 is now 2 hours, 37 minutes and 5 seconds (157 minutes and 5 seconds).
Baaghi 4 is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.