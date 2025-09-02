Will Baaghi 4 perform better than the previous instalments?

Rathie added, "The franchise has done very well. This one, in terms of size, scale, style of action and all of that, is actually bigger and better. You can never predict how the audience will behave on a particular Friday, but we wish all the efforts that have been put in by Sajid Nadiadwala in terms of mounting it in such a stylish manner don't go waste. Tiger, every single time, tries to push the envelope when it comes to his action and what he does on screen; all of us are really hoping and keeping our fingers crossed."