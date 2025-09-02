Baaghi 4 will release in theatres on September 5, 2025
Tiger Shroff has returned to the franchise after five years
The action drama is expected to earn around Rs 8-9 crore on Day 1
Actor Tiger Shroff, as Ronnie, has returned to the fourth instalment of Baaghi after a five-year hiatus, and fans can't keep calm. Post the release of the trailer, the anticipation around the film has doubled. Fans of Tiger are eagerly waiting to see his savage avatar and on-screen chemistry with Harnaaz Sandhu. Also, Sanjay Dutt's role as the ruthless villain has added to the excitement level. The ultraviolent drama, packed with bloodbaths and beheadings, is directed by acclaimed Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who had backed the previous instalments of the hit franchise.
As the release date of Baaghi 4 is approaching, everyone wants to know the opening day collection of the film. Will Baaghi 4 be able to surpass the Day 1 collection of its predecessors? Trade expert Akkshay Rathie weighed in on the film's buzz and the box office projections.
Baaghi 4 box office prediction Day 1
Out of all the Baaghi films, the second instalment received a thunderous opening of Rs 25.10 crore, which broke the records of 2016's Baaghi (Rs 11.93 crore), which was Tiger's highest opener. Baaghi 2 made Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat collections look much smaller on Day 1, and even dethroned the latter as the biggest opener of 2018. The opening day haul of Baaghi 3 (2020) was reportedly Rs 17.50 crore.
According to Rathie, Director, Ashirwad Theatres Pvt Ltd, the buzz around Baaghi 4 is interesting, but going by the trailer, he feels that this is a film for the mass audience in the Tier 2 and 3 towns and single screens, and that is something Tiger Shroff has started cultivating right from his debut Heropanti (2014).
"It has all the elements to appeal to that audience, and I really hope that it goes ballistic with it," he said and predicted a bare minimum of Rs 8-9 crore on Day 1.
Will Baaghi 4 perform better than the previous instalments?
Rathie added, "The franchise has done very well. This one, in terms of size, scale, style of action and all of that, is actually bigger and better. You can never predict how the audience will behave on a particular Friday, but we wish all the efforts that have been put in by Sajid Nadiadwala in terms of mounting it in such a stylish manner don't go waste. Tiger, every single time, tries to push the envelope when it comes to his action and what he does on screen; all of us are really hoping and keeping our fingers crossed."
On Baaghi 4 being compared to Animal
After the trailer released, the audience pointed out that certain scenes were similar to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. They referred to a scene where Tiger is seen fighting with masked men. On the comparisons, Rathie said, "A. Harsha is a Kannada filmmaker, and Animal was made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who comes from a Telugu background. The comparisons would be wrong, but yes, it would be more on the line of KGF.
Will Baaghi 4 be the second-highest opener of Tiger Shroff after 2024's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Rathie said it's "fully possible" because the buzz after the trailer has gone up significantly, and it's very interesting for the mass audience. BMCM earned around 15.65 crore on its opening day.
Rathie also hopes that single screens, and Tier 2 and 3 towns, which have been deprived of great entertainment for a few months now, really come back in the reckoning in a big way with the action drama.
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files
Baaghi 4 is locking horns with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files on September 5. When asked about the clash, Rathie gave the example of Vivek's last film The Kashmir Files, which released with Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam in 2022. The former outperformed the latter at the box office. "The Kashmir Files opened at around 250-300 screens, but within a span of a week, the screens increased to 2500. So, if The Bengal Files is going to follow a similar trajectory and if it has a very deep emotional impact on the audience due to the word of mouth, it will grow very quickly and earn money like The Kashmir Files did."
Baaghi 4 might also face competition with Sivakarthikeyan's Dil Madharaasi, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. Given the popularity of Sivakarthikeyan in the Tamil Nadu belt and Tiger's craze in the North, both films are expected to face a clash in their respective belts.