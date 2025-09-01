Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Baaghi 4 OTT release
Baaghi 4 to release on Amazon Prime Video post-theatrical release Photo: X
  • Baaghi 4 is all set to hit the screens on September 5

  • Tiger Shroff is reprising his role as Ronnie in the fourth instalment

  • The actioner is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video

The countdown for Baaghi 4 release on September 5 has kicked off. Tiger Shroff is returning with the fourth instalment after five years. He is reprising his role as Ronnie, who unleashes aggression and brutality, and is ready for a blood-soaked battle with the new villain played by Sanjay Dutt. The high-voltage action drama also stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in key roles. Directed by A Harsha, the film's OTT rights have been reportedly secured by a major streaming giant. Read on to know.

When and where to watch Baaghi 4 on OTT

After its theatrical run, Baaghi 4 is expected to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, which is the film's official OTT partner. As per the standard 8-week theatrical window, it will reportedly start streaming in early November 2025.

About Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 is a R-rated (Restricted) film from Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner, which means it contains strong violence, mature themes, language, or sexual activity.

It promises jaw-dropping action, explosive drama, and a gripping story. Advance bookings for Baaghi 4 will open tomorrow (September 2).

Baaghi 4 Trailer: Tiger Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Indulge In Ugly Bloodbath In The Ultraviolent Revenge Drama

Baaghi has always been a franchise about brutal action and thrill, but this time, it's on a much higher level, and the explosive trailer gave us a glimpse of it.

Tiger returns as Ronnie, a naval officer and a lover-slash-avenger who battles amnesia. He locks horns with the ruthless villain (Dutt) for his girlfriend, Alisha.

Baaghi 4 is Tiger's second outing after his 2024 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which earned approximately Rs 111.5 crore to Rs 111.64 crore at the worldwide box office. It was one of the biggest box office bombs of 2024.

Let's see if Baaghi 4 will be able to surpass the lifetime haul of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan or not.

