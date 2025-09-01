Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

The countdown for Baaghi 4 release on September 5 has kicked off. Tiger Shroff is returning with the fourth instalment after five years. He is reprising his role as Ronnie, who unleashes aggression and brutality, and is ready for a blood-soaked battle with the new villain played by Sanjay Dutt. The high-voltage action drama also stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in key roles. Directed by A Harsha, the film's OTT rights have been reportedly secured by a major streaming giant. Read on to know.