Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 trailer was launched on Saturday (August 30). The fourth instalment of the franchise marks Shroff's return as Ronnie, but this time he is in a savage avatar who unleashes rage, brutal action and bloodshed in the name of love. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu in pivotal roles.
Baaghi 4 movie trailer
The almost 4-minute trailer opens with “Restricted Violence" written on it, followed by Tiger's dashing entry with a butcher knife. A voice in the background says, “I have witnessed countless tales of love but never have I seen such an action-packed love story in my life before. A Baaghi (rebel) has failed Romeo, Majnu and Ranjha.”
It shows flashbacks of Ronnie as a naval officer and shifts to him mourning the loss of his girlfriend Alisha (Sandhu). He claims she is dead, while others think she is not real and Ronnie is hallucinating due to his past trauma. He is on a hunt for the killer of his girlfriend and goes on a beast mode.
Sanjay Dutt's character is soaked in blood all over and he holds Alisha captive. In one scene, we see an epic face-off between Ronnie and Sanjay Dutt's character.
Sharing the trailer of Baaghi 4, Tiger wrote on Instagram, "The bloodiest love story of the year starts here. Yaha, Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hai... ❤️🔥
Baaghi 4 release date
The action drama has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A. Harsha. It will release on September 5, and will clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files.
Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye and Saurabh Sachdeva are also part of the cast.