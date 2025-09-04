OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (September 1-7): Inspector Zende, Kannappa, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Films And More

OTT and theatrical releases this week: From Inspector Zende, Kannappa, to Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files, here's the list of this week's major releases.

OTT and theatrical releases of the week
OTT and theatrical releases of the week (September 1-5, 2025) Photo: IMDb
This week offers a plethora of web shows and films, hitting both OTT platforms and theatres

Whether you're a fan of horror, action, romance or comedy, there is something for everyone

Inspector Zende, Wednesday season 2 part 2, Baaghi 4, and The Bengal Files, among others, are some of the major releases of the week

Whether you are a fan of action, romance, comedy, or horror, this week there's a wide range of web shows and films on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, JioHotstar and Lionsgate Play and in theatres as well. The list includes Manoj Bajpayee starrer Inspector Zende,  Jenna Ortega's Wednesday season 2 part 2, Rajkummar Rao's Maalik, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files and more.

Have a look at the list of web shows and films that you can enjoy this week.

Top OTT releases this week (September 1-7, 2025)

Wednesday season 2 part 2 - September 3 (Netflix)

In the second part of Wednesday, Wednesday Addams is on a new mission as she recovers from her attack at Willow Hill. She faces new adversaries, mysteries and danger at Nevermore. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan and others are reprising their respective roles. Lady Gaga makes a guest appearance on the show.

Wednesday 2 Still - IMDB
Wednesday Season 2 Review | Too Many Subplots, Too Few Sparks

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan - September 5 (Zee5)

Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, the film revolves around a tender love story rooted in serendipity, soulful music, and silent yearning. Massey plays a blind musician, while Kapoor plays a theatre artiste. The story is said to be loosely inspired by Ruskin Bond’s acclaimed short story The Eyes Have It.

Kannappa - September 5 (Prime Video)

The film is based on Bhakta Kannappa, a follower of Lord Shiva. He was a hunter, a warrior, and an atheist, Thinnadu, who became one of Lord Shiva’s most ardent devotees. Vishnu Manchu plays the titular character, and it shows the circumstances that led him to be ‘Lord Shiva’s greatest devotee. Alongside Manchu, the cast features cameo appearances by Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Kajal Aggarwal.

Inspector Zende - September 5 (Netflix)

The comedy thriller is inspired by real events, which will tell the story of senior inspector Madhukar Zende of the Bombay Police who made the famous arrest of serial killer Charles Sobhraj in Goa in 1986. Charles has become Carl Bhojraj in Netflix's show. Manoj Bajpayee is playing Zende, while Jim Sarbh plays Bhojraj.

Maalik - September 5 (Prime Video)

Set in the underworld of North India, Rajkummar Rao plays a gangster. Manushi Chhillar, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Swanand Kirkire are also part of the cast.

Maalik Still - Youtube
Maalik Review | Rajkummar Rao Struggles To Muster Terror And Glory In Rehashed Gangster Saga

BY Debanjan Dhar

Here are the OTT releases of the week

The Runarounds - September 1 (Prime Video)

Lilo & Stitch - September 3 (JioHotstar)

Pokémon Concierge season 1 part 2 - September 4 (Netflix)

Locked - September 5 (Lionsgate Play)

Dish It Out - September 5 (Prime Video)

Highest 2 Lowest -September 5 (Apple TV+)

Kammattam - September 5 (Zee5)

Love Con Revenge - September 5 (Netflix)

The Paper - September 5 (JioHotstar)

Rise and Fall - September 6 (Amazon MX player)

Theatrical releases this week

Baaghi 4 - September 5

Tiger Shroff has returned as Ronnie in a savage avatar who is head over heels in love with Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu). Ronnie thinks she is dead, and he leaves no stone unturned to avenge the death of his girlfriend. Sanjay Dutt plays the ruthless villain who holds Alisha captive.

The Bengal Files - September 5

Based on political violence in undivided Bengal during 1940s, it is the third instalment in Agnihotri’s Files trilogy- The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). It is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar.

Dil Madharaasi - September 5

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the Tamil-language action thriller stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth.

Ghaati - September 5

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the upcoming Telugu drama marks Anushka Shetty's comeback. It also stars Vikram Prabhu. Shetty is seen in a massy role performing some high-octane action in the trailer. The film revolves around the journey of a woman from the Ghaati tribe who smuggles cannabis. It shows her evolution and rising to power yet again after she is betrayed by her business partners. In 1986 paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to Pennsylvania to vanquish a demon from a family's homeVera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren. Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren. 

The Conjuring Last Rites - September 5

Set in 1986, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to Pennsylvania to trounce an evil force from a family's home. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are reprising their roles as Lorraine and Ed.

Published At:
