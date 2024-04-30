Israel, US Pushing Back Against Possible ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu, Top Israeli Officials

As the war in Gaza rages on, Israel and its primary ally the United States are working towards pushing back a possible arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. The arrest warrant is reportedly against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other top Israeli officials.
The International Criminal Court has been investigating a case which was launched three years ago. This case looks into the possible war crimes committed by both Israel and Palestinian militants since 2014.
As per the latest reports, the top criminal court is preparing to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defence minister and the Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.
As per Times Of Israel, Israeli government sources have stated that Tel Aviv and the National Security Council are leading the campaign against ICC and its warrants.
The Israeli prime minister has also reached out to US President Joe Biden regarding this development. Speaking at a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Piere stated that the Biden adminstration "does not support" ICC's investigation.
Both the US and Israel has not members of the ICC. Citing this, the White House press secretary furtherstated that the US believes that ICC "does not have the jurisdiction" for an arrest warrant.
"As we have publicly said many times, the ICC has no jurisdiction in this situation and we do not support its investigation,” stated a spokesperson for the National Security Council.
What Is The Case And Charges Against Israel?
The ICC investigation dates back to the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas. The top criminal court is investigating war crimes committed both by Israel and the Palestinian militant group.
The investigation is also focusing on Israel's constructions and call for settements in occupied terotories such as the West Bank.
As per Times Of Israel, one of the major accusations against Israel is that it "deliberately starved Palestinians in Gaza".
The accusations also focus on the onoing war in Gaza where over 34,000 Palestinians have been kiled due to Israel's bombardment.
Taking to social media platform X, Israeli PM Netanyahu has stated that "Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defense."
Despite the sources and claims made by the US and Israel, the ICC is yet to comment on the matter. The top court also not given any indication that warrants for the Israeli leaders are imminent.
Along with the ICC, the International Court of Justice is also hearing a case against Israel. This case was filed by South Africa, which has alleged that Israel has been committing and risks committing genocidal acts in the Gaza Strip. Israel, however, has rejected these claims.