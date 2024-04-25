Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be

The stand-off between the protesters and Colombia University continues. Meanwhile, while the world’s great powers, the movers and shakers of our times, see human suffering and war and support one or the other side in a conflict to further their own strategic interests, it is the young people who have become the conscience keepers of our times. Ordinary people and youngsters across Europe and America are taking to the streets to stop the carnage in Gaza. Led by President Joe Biden and America’s Western allies, Israel is being armed to the teeth to carry out indiscriminate targeting of hospitals, residential buildings, and refugee camps in Gaza. Young people call this a genocide. South Africa has taken Israel to the International Court of Justice at The Hague on this charge. Students want the US to stop arming Israel. Yet for the rest of the world, including Israel’s Arab neighbours, daily death counts have become just more numbers. Every day without a ceasefire means more deaths in Gaza. Spare a thought also for the Israeli hostages still in Hamas captivity. One of the aims of Israel’s military action was to get every hostage released and to eliminate Hamas. Many Hamas foot soldiers have been killed but in the process thousands of innocent men, women and children have also perished. Aid workers are being relentlessly targeted and near famine conditions prevail in Gaza. The Big Boys continue to play their games while ordinary people suffer.