President Joe Biden and leading Democratic candidate has dropped out from the Presidential race. Biden's decision comes amid pressure from the fellow Democrats and voters in the United States.
"It had been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of the term," reads the official statement issued by Biden.
Who Will Replace Biden? POTUS Endorses Kamala
Biden's decision to drop out from the race comes after mass pressure from Democrats, especially after his performance in the CNN debate.
Shortly after announcing his departure from the race, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris has his replacement and the nominee for the presidential candidates.
Biden's decision to drop out also comes ahead of the Demcoratic National Convention in August 2024, where he would have been nominated by Democrat delegates as the official presidential candidate.
With POTUS dropping out, the spot remains open. The final candidate, who will go up against Donald Trump, is expected to be announced later this week or at the DNC in Chicago, August.
The US Election 2024 is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024. From the Republican party, Donald Trump has been nominated as the presidential candidate. Trump's nomination also came days after he survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.