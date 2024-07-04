Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does

President Biden has acknowledged to a key ally that salvaging his candidacy may be challenging if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is capable of the job, following a poor debate performance last week, as per reports.
The president, who remains determined in his re-election efforts, realizes that his upcoming appearances before the holiday weekend are crucial. This includes an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News on Friday and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend, said the ally, referring to Biden’s faltering and disjointed debate performance. The ally, who spoke with the president within the last 24 hours, requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.
Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, denied the report, calling it “absolutely false” and noting that the White House was not given enough time to respond.
This conversation marks the first public indication that President Biden is seriously contemplating whether he can recover from his devastating debate performance in Atlanta on Thursday. Concerns are growing about his viability as a candidate and his ability to serve another four years as president.
Can President Biden Step Aside? How A 2024 Democratic Nominee Change Could Happen
Joe Biden won the Democratic primaries earlier this year but won't officially become the party's presidential candidate until endorsed at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, scheduled for August 19-22.
There is no established process to replace him as the presumptive nominee, which would be unprecedented in modern US political history. Essentially, the only scenario for such a change would involve Biden voluntarily stepping aside, allowing the delegates he won during the primaries – who vote at the Chicago convention – to select an alternative candidate.
While delegates are not legally bound to vote for the primary winner, they are expected to vote in a manner that reflects the preferences of those who elected them.
If Biden were to step aside, he might indicate a preference for his vice-president, Kamala Harris, as his successor, though this endorsement wouldn't be binding on delegates.
The most drastic action Biden could take would be resigning from the presidency, which would elevate Harris to the presidency but wouldn't automatically make her the Democratic nominee for 2024.
In such a scenario, the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, typically a meticulously planned event to showcase the party's nominee, could potentially become an open or contested convention – a rarity in modern US politics. Approximately 700 party insiders, who may not be unified, would then be tasked with selecting a new candidate. This decision would need to be made swiftly, allowing only three months to unify behind and campaign for the chosen nominee before the November election.
While there is no clear frontrunner at this point, several potential candidates could emerge.
Potential Democratic Candidates for 2024
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris, as Biden's vice-president, appears to be the most straightforward choice. However, she has faced criticism for not establishing a distinct role within the Biden administration and has shown lower approval ratings in polling, which could pose challenges in a competitive election against Donald Trump. Despite these factors, at 59 years old, she was an early supporter of Biden after the debates, potentially making her the party's easiest replacement option. If Biden were to resign now, Harris would automatically assume the presidency.
Gavin Newsom
Gavin Newsom, the 56-year-old governor of California, dismissed speculation about alternatives to Biden as nominee in a recent spin room appearance, labeling it "nonsensical." He gained national attention through a primetime debate last year with Florida governor Ron DeSantis, hinting at a potential future presidential matchup. Newsom has also actively supported Democratic candidates outside California, fueling speculation about a potential White House bid in the future.
J B Pritzker
J.B. Pritzker, the 59-year-old governor of Illinois, stands out as one of the wealthiest potential candidates. He can highlight his accomplishments, such as codifying the right to abortion in Illinois and designating it a "sanctuary state" for women seeking abortions. Pritzker has also been a staunch advocate for gun control and successfully legalized recreational marijuana in his state.
Gretchen Whitmer
Gretchen Whitmer, at 52 years old, was considered for Biden's VP pick in 2020 and is credited with contributing to the Democratic Party's strong performance in the midterms through her leadership as Michigan's governor. She supports stricter gun laws, repealing abortion bans, and has endorsed universal preschool.
Sherrod Brown
Sherrod Brown, at 71 years old, would be among the older alternative picks, though still younger than Trump by seven years. It was unexpected when he chose not to pursue the Democratic nomination in 2020, citing his commitment to continue advocating for working people as Ohio's senator. Brown is well-known for his advocacy on labor rights and protections, and he has been outspoken in defense of IVF and abortion rights.
Dean Phillips
Dean Phillips, who ran as a candidate in the Democratic primaries earlier this year, garnered some support but failed to gain traction across the broader party, winning no contests. Therefore, he is unlikely to play a significant role if Biden steps down.