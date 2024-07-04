Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does

Kamala Harris, as Biden's vice-president, appears to be the most straightforward choice. However, she has faced criticism for not establishing a distinct role within the Biden administration and has shown lower approval ratings in polling, which could pose challenges in a competitive election against Donald Trump. Despite these factors, at 59 years old, she was an early supporter of Biden after the debates, potentially making her the party's easiest replacement option. If Biden were to resign now, Harris would automatically assume the presidency.