Presidential Debate: After Panic Among Democrats, VP Kamala Harris Comes To Joe Biden's Defence

Joe Biden's performance in the presidential debate with former president Donald Trump left democrats in a frenzy. Amid the panic, Vice President Kamala Harris came to the President's defence and stated that despite a "Slow start", the 81-year-old leader made a "strong finish".
During the 90-minute debate held by CNN, Biden had several moments where he froze, stuttered or slurred his words. With White House officials stating it was due to a cold, Biden's state caused panic across Democrats.
With many worried about Biden's performance, Harris stated that his performance in the debate against Trump should not dismiss the work Biden has done in the past three and a half years.
"People can debate on style points, but ultimately, this election and who is the president of the United States has to be about substance and the contrast is clear," she told CNN.
Harris further added that in a debate where Trump constantly lied about his claims against Biden and is involvement in the January 6 Capital riots, Biden's performance should not be the issue.
"The contrast is clear: Donald Trump lied over and over and over again during the debate. He would not disavow what happened on January 6. He would not give a clear answer on whether he would stand by the election results," stated Harris.
Biden's performance certainly raised concerns over his ability to run for a second term and especially his ability to manage the "toughest job in the world well into his eighties".
When asked by CNN "if the president that we saw tonight on that stage, is that how he is every day?”, Harris responded that the Biden she works with everyday is "someone who, as I have said, has performed in a way that has been about bringing people into the Oval Office — Republicans and Democrats — to compromise in a way that is extraordinary these days because it just doesn’t happen, but Joe Biden can make it happen.”