Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?

The first presidential debate of the 2024 election season drew a wide range of reactions from Americans. Celebrities and common people expressed their views on social media which highlighted the intense emotions and divided opinions as the country heads towards the November election.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden during 2024 Presidential debate. Photo: X
Celebrities have been vocal on social media following the first presidential debate of the 2024 election, where former President Donald Trump faced off against President Joe Biden. The debate, held on Thursday night, saw Trump continuing to spread falsehoods while Biden struggled with his delivery.

Actor and comedian Roseanne Barr expressed her disappointment on Twitter, despite her support for Trump. "As MAGA and pro-America as I am... I take no happiness in this debate. Biden is clearly not here. This is sad. Obama is sacrificing his friend to push his radical policies and I don't want any of us celebrating after this. Yes, Trump is clearly the better choice... but let's take this moment to pray for our country instead."

Singer Bette Midler, a Democratic supporter, took to social media to criticize Trump. "Fear and grievance, ad infinitum," she wrote. "Every word out of his mouth is a lie. Every single word. Biden answered the questions, Trump never did. He feinted, he wove, he dodged, he lied. Biden, his voice weakened by a cold, answered the questions, softly, but still. I leaned in and heard him fine."

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams criticized CNN's handling of the debate. "Why moderate if you're not gonna moderate? Not a single lie checked."

Barbra Streisand also questioned the moderators.

Conservative "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin wrote about debate's potential historical significance: "Tonight will be remembered in the history books in one of two ways: as the moment adults in the room stepped up & convinced Biden to step aside. Or it will be remembered as the night Trump solidified his path back to the White House."

Joshua Malina, an actor from "The West Wing," joked, "This reminds me of The West Wing, except for every episode."

Jason Blum, CEO of a horror franchise, simply stated, "I give up."

Reality star Caitlyn Jenner, a vocal Trump supporter, called Biden a "total and complete failure and clearly in major mental decline," urging her followers to "Vote accordingly!"

Jon Stewart, hosting a live election special of "The Daily Show" immediately after the debate, criticized both candidates. "Let me just say after watching tonight’s debate, both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs," Stewart joked.

"If performance-enhancing drugs will improve their lucidity, their ability to solve problems, and in one of the candidates’ cases, improve their truthfulness, morality, and malignant narcissism, then suppository away."

The debate also sparked concern among Democrats, with Biden appearing frail and quiet. CNN pundits discussed the possibility of Biden stepping down as the party's candidate. Vice President Kamala Harris commented on the debate to CNN, acknowledging the slow start but emphasizing the importance of the choice in November between "the destruction of democracy" or continuing to strengthen America's economy.

Here are some more reactions to the debate:

