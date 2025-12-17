ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Name Wayne Madsen Captain As Joe Burns Misses Out On Squad

Former Australia batter Joe Burns will miss the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka
Burns captained Italy to historic qualification, their first-ever berth at an ICC global tournament
The Italian Cricket Federation confirmed Wayne Madsen as captain
Former Australia batter Joe Burns, who captained Italy to their first-ever qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, will not be part of the squad for the 2026 edition in India and Sri Lanka due to availability and contractual issues with the Italian Cricket Federation (ICF).
The federation confirmed on Wednesday that Wayne Madsen has been appointed captain, replacing Burns, who had taken over the leadership role earlier this year. The decision comes despite Burns playing a pivotal role in Italy’s historic qualification campaign.
Burns, 36, made his Italy debut last year after completing the mandatory cooling-off period following his final international appearance for Australia in 2020. However, discussions over his availability did not result in a formal agreement.
Federation Cites Stability As Leadership Change Reason
Explaining the decision, the Italian Cricket Federation said that although preliminary talks were held, a binding contract could not be finalised.
“Although preliminary exchanges of availability took place in recent weeks, a full agreement was never reached and, consequently, a formal contract was not signed,” the federation said in a statement. “At the same time, internal technical and organisational evaluations led to the selection of Wayne Madsen as captain.”
The federation stressed that the move was driven by long-term considerations rather than short-term gains, adding, “This decision responds to the need to ensure stability, harmony, and continuity for the team, elements deemed to be priorities over short-term objectives.”
“These considerations were made solely in the interest of the national team’s preparation and serenity ahead of this historic event,” the statement continued.
Burns’ Contribution Recognised
Burns, who has strong Italian roots through his family in Calabria, qualified to represent Italy after his grandfather migrated to Australia following imprisonment during the Second World War.
A highly accomplished batter, Burns scored four Test centuries in 23 matches for Australia. During his stint with Italy, he wore the No. 85 jersey in tribute to his late brother, Dominic Burns.
Despite his omission from the World Cup squad, the federation formally acknowledged his contribution. “The Federation wishes to place on record its sincere thanks to Joe Burns for his service to Italian cricket, both as a player and as captain.”
Burns played a key role in Italy’s qualification during the European T20 World Cup Qualifiers and was also involved in Challenge League cricket, part of the 50-over pathway to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Madsen To Lead Italy Into First Global Tournament
Wayne Madsen, who was officially appointed captain in late November, will lead Italy in a bilateral series against Ireland in January before heading into the T20 World Cup.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. Italy, who are yet to announce their final squad, will open their campaign against Bangladesh in Kolkata on February 9, marking their first appearance at a global cricket event at any level.
Italy have been drawn in Group C, alongside England, West Indies and Nepal, in what will be a landmark tournament for the European nation.
(With PTI Inputs)