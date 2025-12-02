Military Presence In Lakshadweep To Increase With New Naval Detachment

Amid rising threats in the Arabian Sea, Southern Naval Command plans 'measured' expansion with a new base on Bitra island operational by 2026, complementing INS Jatayu in Minicoy and INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti to enhance surveillance and eco-sensitive security.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
The Indian Navy is set to bolster its footprint in the strategically vital Lakshadweep archipelago with a new detachment on Bitra island becoming fully operational next year, as part of a coordinated expansion by the Southern Naval Command (SNC) to counter increasing maritime threats, Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena announced on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Speaking in the Kerala capital, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of SNC emphasized a "measured" approach to development, balancing security imperatives with the islands' fragile ecosystem, amid heightened concerns over piracy in the western Arabian Sea and China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The Bitra detachment, nearly complete with manpower already in place, will extend naval reach across the 36-island chain—spanning 32 square kilometers, 220-440 km off Kochi—serving as a forward-operating node for surveillance, sea lane monitoring, and rapid response.

Rear Admiral Upal Kundu, Chief of Staff, SNC, confirmed the infrastructure's readiness, noting it aligns with broader joint assets involving the Indian Air Force for integrated operations. This marks the third major naval establishment in Lakshadweep, following INS Dweeprakshak (commissioned 2012) in Kavaratti and the upcoming INS Jatayu in Minicoy (March 2026), enhancing connectivity and radar coverage.

Saxena highlighted the Navy's proactive role in the last year alone, deploying over 35 ships and conducting 1,000+ boarding operations against piracy and shipping attacks, underscoring Lakshadweep's role as a western maritime frontier.

The expansion responds to evolving dynamics, including drug trafficking and Houthi threats, while ensuring minimal ecological disruption—echoing earlier detachments like Androth (2016) and planned forward bases at Tuticorin and Paradip. "We want to be very careful how we develop it," Saxena affirmed, positioning the islands as key to India's IOR security ambitions.

