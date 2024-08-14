US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking

Days after the FBI started to investigate the alleged Iranian hacking of Donald Trump's campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign announced that it was also subject to hacking by a foreign influence.
As per NBC News, Kamala Harris' campaign team confirmed that it had been warned by the FBI for being targeted by a foreign influence campaign.
The Federal Bureau Of Investigation has stated that it now looking into the hacking attempt on both campaigns.
Meanwhile, Team Harris has stated that its cybersecurity measures for the campaign prevented it from being hacked.
"We have robust cybersecurity measures in place, and are not aware of any security breaches of our systems resulting from those efforts," the campaign told NBC News.
Team Trump, on the other hand, has alleged an Iranian link to the attempted hacking of the former president's campaign. Following this, the US State Department warned Iran of the consequences of foreign interference.
Concerns Of Foreign Interference On The Rise
Following the news of foreign hacking attempts into both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's campaigns, concerns regarding foreign interference in the 2024 presidential elections are on the rise.
In 2016, before Trump was elected as the President of the United States, Russia was widely believed to have hacked the Democratic campaign for Hillary Clinton to edge Trump into the White House seat.
The Russian hacking attempt involved files being handed to WikiLeaks, which then published the content.
FBI has stated it is looking into efforts made by foreign bodies to hack into the Biden-Harris campaign, before his exit and Trump's campaign.
Before Joe Biden's exit from the race, the Washington Post reported that three Biden-Harris staff members received phishing emails. It remains unclear if the phishing attempts were successful or not. However, authentic files were reportedly stolen from the Trump campaign last week,