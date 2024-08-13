United States

US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House

Following Biden's exit from the race to the White House, Harris took over as the leading Democratic candidate and is currently enjoying a strong lead over Donald Trump.

Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
With the US Presidential Elections 2024 just months away, the polls seem to be in favour of Vice President Kamala Harris. Following Biden's exit from the race to the White House, Harris took over as the leading Democratic candidate and is currently enjoying a strong lead over Donald Trump.

Harris was endorsed by President Biden after he announced his exit from the race. Shortly after his endorsement, the Veep secured enough votes for an official nomination from fellow Democrats.

Kamala Harris Ahead In National Polls

As per the latest data from FiveThirtyEight, Vice President Kamala Harris currently maintains a three-point lead over Republican candidate and former president Trump.

Since the start of her campaign, Harris has managed to stay in the lead and garnered more support from Democrats and young voters.

As per a poll conducted by the Morning Consult, support for Kamala Harris stands at 47 percent and Trump at 44 percent.

Furthermore, as per a survey conducted by the New York Times and Siena College, Vice President Harris is ahead of former President Donald Trump in three crucial battleground states.

As per the polls conducted by NYT, Harris is ahead by four percent in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. The survey further indicated a major shift towards the Democratic candidate following Biden's exit from the race.

For the 2024 elections, a total of five states have been identified as the key swing states. Votes from these states could turn the election in either Trump or Harris' favour.

Currently, the five swing states are - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan and Georgia. For the 2020 elections, Georgia proved to become a key state as the votes from this US state led to Biden's win over Trump.

Trump has also been accused of trying to overturn the 2020 elections and alleged election fraud in Georgia after Biden was declared as the winner.

