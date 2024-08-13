United States

Trump-Musk Discuss Gaza, Putin, Assassination Attempt And More After Alleged 'Cyberattack' During X Interview

The interview is being live-streamed on social media platform X via listening space. Just as the interview was set to begin, users and the hosts Trump and Musk faced technical difficulties.

trump musk interview
Donald Trump, Elon Musk Discuss Array Of Topics On X Space | Photo: AP
info_icon

Tech mogul Elon Musk conducted his highly anticipated interview of former US President Donald Trump on Monday. During the interview, which saw a 40-minute delay, Musk and Trump discussed an array of topics ranging from the Gaza War to the border issue with Mexico.

As per Elon Musk, X reportedly faced a massive Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack which caused significant disruptions. Musk also alleged a cyberattack and stated that the platform is working to "shut it down."

Musk-Trump Highlights | As It Happened

  • The interview begun with the former US President recalling the assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania last month. Trump recalled the close call and stated that it was "a miracle" that his supporters did not flee when gunshots were fired at during the MAGA rally.

  • Trump and Musk then began to discuss the border issue with Mexico at great length. The Republican candidate continued his anti-immigration stance and stated that he plans on going back to Butler and continuing where he left off. Trump was shot at during his segment on immigration and border crime.

  • During the interview, Trump took several jibes at the Biden administration and once again reiterated that if he was in power, the world would not be at the brink of war. Making claims similar to the CNN debate, the former president stated that "Putin, Kim Jong-Un wouldn't be a problem if I was here".

  • Meanwhile for the Gaza war, Trump stated that if he was in office, Hamas would have never attacked Israel and right now the situation would not be such that Israel is bracing for an attack from Iran.

  • Trump also took multiple dogs at Kamala Harris, who is now the opposing candidate in the race to the White House. "Everything I did, she says she is doing it," stated Trump, calling the current Vice President as "fake".

This is a developing story...

