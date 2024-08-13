Trump-Musk Discuss Gaza, Putin, Assassination Attempt And More After Alleged 'Cyberattack' During X Interview

The interview begun with the former US President recalling the assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania last month. Trump recalled the close call and stated that it was "a miracle" that his supporters did not flee when gunshots were fired at during the MAGA rally.

Trump and Musk then began to discuss the border issue with Mexico at great length. The Republican candidate continued his anti-immigration stance and stated that he plans on going back to Butler and continuing where he left off. Trump was shot at during his segment on immigration and border crime.

During the interview, Trump took several jibes at the Biden administration and once again reiterated that if he was in power, the world would not be at the brink of war. Making claims similar to the CNN debate, the former president stated that "Putin, Kim Jong-Un wouldn't be a problem if I was here".