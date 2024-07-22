Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained

Harris stated, “none of us just live in a silo” and “everything is in context,” highlighting that achieving educational equity also involves supporting the needs of parents, grandparents, and communities. Near the end of her speech, she shared a personal anecdote: “My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’” Harris laughed and added, “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”