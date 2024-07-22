United States

Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained

A peculiar quote by Vice President Kamala Harris—“You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”—is going viral following President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race. This unexpected resurgence has sparked a wave of memes and discussions online, blending humor with political commentary. Here's what it means.

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris' Viral 'Coconut Tree' Quote-Turned-Meme Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

A peculiar quote by Vice President Kamala Harris—“You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”—is going viral once more. This follows President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race after a challenging debate performance in June. Social media is now buzzing with coconut emojis and memes inspired by Harris’s quote, possibly as a genuine show of support for her or with a hint of irony.

But what does Harris' "coconut tree" quote mean, and why has it turned into a meme? Here's what you need to know.

What is the Kamala Harris 'coconut tree' meme?

Harris stated her “coconut tree” quote on May 10, 2023, at the White House while swearing in the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics. She emphasized the importance of equity in education policy, noting that students' opportunities to succeed vary based on financial resources and their upbringing environments.

US President Joe Biden | - AP
Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement

BY Danita Yadav

Harris stated, “none of us just live in a silo” and “everything is in context,” highlighting that achieving educational equity also involves supporting the needs of parents, grandparents, and communities. Near the end of her speech, she shared a personal anecdote: “My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’” Harris laughed and added, “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

The quote likely resonated more than Harris' other statements from her numerous appearances because of the absurd imagery of falling out of a coconut tree. Additionally, her abrupt shift in tone from joking to completely serious when she said, "you exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you," added to its impact.

It took nearly a year for the quote to gain traction online, with its 'memefication' coming in full force after Biden's poor performance in the June debate against former President Donald Trump. Following the debate, as some people online and some lawmakers began urging Biden to withdraw from the race, many pointed to Harris, already serving as vice president, as a suitable replacement.

According to Google Trends data, searches for the phrase "coconut tree," along with corresponding searches about the meme and other quotes from Harris, began to rise around June 28. This spike occurred just days after the Biden-Trump debate, as calls for Biden to withdraw from the race began to grow.

Potential Democrat Nominees For The 2024 Elections - Reuters | Getty Images | AP
Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Social media embraces the 'coconut tree' meme

Supporters of Harris's potential candidacy have embraced the viral meme, dubbing it “Operation Coconut Tree.”

The “coconut tree” quote had already gone viral on social media, especially on TikTok, where thousands of users posted videos featuring Harris’s remarks as the audio. Users made jokes about the shift in Harris's tone from lighthearted to serious before and after the “coconut tree” sentence and how the quote seems nonsensical out of context. For example, one TikTok user joked, “How I feel putting my glasses on in the middle of a conversation,” donning glasses as Harris adopts a more serious tone after the “coconut tree” sentence.

Another user compared the quote to “when you and your friends are in bed after going out and you’re still drunk.” A different user humorously noted the clip sounds like “me and my friend having two separate conversations on two different apps at the same time.”

Chi Ossé, a Democratic member of the New York City Council, posted a video edit of Harris' clips on Wednesday, captioning it: “Coconut tree summer.”

The quote has also been used by Republicans and Harris’s detractors as a point of criticism. The GOP War Room YouTube account, which posts clips of Democratic politicians appearing to make gaffes, posted a video of Harris’s “coconut tree” quote on the day she made the remarks, which has since garnered more than 137,000 views.

Rapper Doja Cat even tweeted part of Harris’s quote last month.

Many users are using the meme to advocate for Harris, emphasizing that another candidate “can't just fall out of a coconut tree.”

US President Joe Biden | - AP
US Prez Biden Tolerating Treatment Well, Continuing His Presidential Duties: White House Doc

BY PTI

Some Harris supporters have declared themselves “coconut-pilled,” using the coconut emoji in social media posts or their display names on X to show their support for the vice president.

Whether these social media posts were made ironically or genuinely supporting Harris as Biden's replacement in the presidential race, the number of memes referencing the "coconut tree" skyrocketed in 2024.

Here are some of the 'coconut tree' memes that have taken the internet by storm.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Hails England Hero Shoaib Bashir After Five-for Seals Series Win
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Five-star Shoaib Bashir Secures England Series Win Over West Indies
  4. India Vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NEP-W Match
  5. Pakistan Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs UAE-W Match
Football News
  1. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  2. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  3. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
  4. Erik Ten Hag Convinced Antony Can Still Be A Success At Manchester United
  5. Domagoj Vida Calls Time On International Career With Croatia
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  2. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  3. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  4. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  5. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Economic Boycott Of Muslims’: MP Mahua Moitra Moves SC Against Kanwar Yatra Eateries Order
  2. Gujarat Reports 13 Fresh Cases, 5 Fatalities Related To Chandipura Virus
  3. More Than 4,500 Indian Students Return From Violence-Hit Bangladesh
  4. India News Highlights: Economic Survey To Be Tabled On Monday; Internet Suspended In Haryana's Nuh
  5. ‘Bowing Before Gun-Toting Forces’: Omar Abdullah Slams Calls For Delaying J&K Polls Amid Terror Attacks
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  2. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  3. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  4. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
  5. 5 Fun And Simple Ways To Live Sustainably
World News
  1. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  2. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  3. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Attacks Intensify As Tensions Rise Between Kyiv And Moscow
  5. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate