US Prez Biden Tolerating Treatment Well, Continuing His Presidential Duties: White House Doc

US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 17 which led to halting his campaign at a critical juncture in the presidential election.

US President Joe Biden | Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been "tolerating" treatment well and continuing his presidential duties, according to the White House physician.

In a memorandum to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Saturday, Dr Kevin C. O'Connor, the physician to the president, said genomic sequencing has determined that Biden has been afflicted by the KP .2.3 variant that accounts for around 33.3 per cent of new infections in the United States.

"President Biden completed his sixth dose of PAXLOVID this morning. He is still experiencing a loose, non-­productive cough and hoarseness, but his symptoms continue to improve steadily," Dr O'Connor said.

His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal, his oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air and his lungs remain clear, Dr O'Connor said.

"The president continues to tolerate treatment well and will continue PAXLOVID (anti-Covid pill) as planned. He continues to perform all of his presidential duties," the doctor said.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 17 which led to halting his campaign at a critical juncture in the presidential election when he was facing increasing pressure about his health and concerns about his viability as a candidate. He returned to his home in Delaware and isolated himself.

It's unclear where and when the president contracted COVID-19. But the sudden diagnosis has placed him behind closed doors at a time when Democratic lawmakers have been clamouring to see him out front.

