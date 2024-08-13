International

US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter

Without citing any specific evidence indicating Iran's involvement in the document theft, the Trump campaign made the claim shortly after Microsoft issued a report detailing foreign agents' attempts to interfere in the US election in 2024. Besides penetrating the Trump campaign, the phishing attack allegedly targeted the Biden-Harris campaign as well.

Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid the ongoing electoral campaigns ahead of the upcoming US Presidential Elections 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly probing allegations over the stealing of sensitive documents from the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign. This development came within days since the Trump campaign declared it had been hacked by Iran.

The FBI released a brief statement on the Trump matter reading, “We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter”.

Reports Of Donald Trump Using Jeffrey Epstein's Jet For His Campaign Surface - Reddit | Getty Images
Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened

BY Outlook International Desk

US elections: About Iran hacking Trump campaign

Without citing any specific evidence indicating Iran's involvement in the document theft, the Trump campaign made the claim shortly after Microsoft issued a report detailing foreign agents' attempts to interfere in the US election in 2024.

According to Microsoft's recent report, in June, an Iranian military intelligence unit sent “a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign from a compromised email account of a former senior advisor”.

Donald Trump, Elon Musk Discuss Array Of Topics On X Space - | Photo: AP
DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights

BY Danita Yadav

As per reports, the Trump campaign started receiving emails on July 22 from an anonymous account. The source, an AOL email account identified only as “Robert”, sent across what appeared to be a research dossier the campaign had apparently done on the Republican vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Commenting on the matter, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said, “These documents were obtained illegally” and “intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,”

About the Microsoft report

In its report, Microsoft stated that “foreign malign influence concerning the 2024 US election started off slowly but has steadily picked up pace over the last six months due initially to Russian operations, but more recently from Iranian activity”.

The analysis continued: “Iranian cyber-enabled influence operations have been a consistent feature of at least the last three U.S. election cycles. Iran's operations have been notable and distinguishable from Russian campaigns for appearing later in the election season and employing cyberattacks more geared toward election conduct than swaying voters.”

“Recent activity suggests the Iranian regime -- along with the Kremlin -- may be equally engaged in election 2024,” Microsoft concluded.

The stream drew over 580,000 viewers, becoming the third most-watched on Kick this year. - X
Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama

BY Outlook International Desk

Biden-Harris campaign targeted as well

Besides penetrating the Trump campaign, the phishing attack allegedly targeted the Biden-Harris campaign as well, people privy with the matter said on condition of anonymity. At least three staffers in the Biden-Harris campaign were targeted, it has been told. The attempts came before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

However, FBI investigators have revealed no evidence the attempt was successful.

Harris' campaign said in a statement, “Our campaign vigilantly monitors and protects against cyber threats, and we are not aware of any security breaches of our systems.” It declined to address whether it had identified any state-based intrusion attempts.

Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk - | Photo: AP
Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda

BY Danita Yadav

As per reports, the federal probe agency initiated the investigation in June and intelligence officials believe Iran was behind the attempts, that person said.

Officials have also been in touch with tech companies in recent months about the possibility that people linked to the Trump and Biden-Harris campaigns were being targeted through email.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Wriddhiman Saha Set To Play For Bengal In All Three Formats
  2. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  3. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  4. Graham Thorpe: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
Football News
  1. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  2. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  3. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  4. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
  5. Luton Town 1-4 Burnley, EFL Championship: Parker's Clarets Start With Handsome Victory
Tennis News
  1. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  2. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  3. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  4. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  5. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE Updates: OPD Services Across Country Hit Amid Protests; Grim Details Of Rape, Murder Surface
  2. Weather News LIVE: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; 197 Roads Shut In Himachal
  3. Misleading Ads Case: SC Closes All Proceedings Against Patanjali Owners Ramdev, Balkrishna
  4. Nomads Of Stigma: The Forever Fight For Justice By India’s Denotified Tribes
  5. Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 21-Day Furlough Again, Reaches Baghpat Ashram
Entertainment News
  1. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  2. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  3. On Sridevi's 61st Birth Anniversary, Boney Kapoor Remembers His 'Jaan', Khushi Shares Priceless Pic
  4. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone
  5. Watch: Munawar Faruqui Apologises For His Controversial Joke On Konkanis After Facing Backlash
US News
  1. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  2. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  3. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
  4. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
  5. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
World News
  1. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  2. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  3. Putin Responds To Ukraine's Kursk Incursion, Vows 'Worthy Response' As Tensions Escalate
  4. Bangladesh: Hasina's Stay In India Won't Affect Dhaka-Delhi Bilateral Ties; Yunus To Meet Hindu Leaders Today
  5. Middle East: Iran Attack On Israel Expected This Week, Says White House; Hamas To Boycott Gaza Peace Talks
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE Updates: OPD Services Across Country Hit Amid Protests; Grim Details Of Rape, Murder Surface
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News LIVE: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; 197 Roads Shut In Himachal
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone