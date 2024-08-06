United States

Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama

Adin Ross, the most-followed personality on Kick, recently drew massive attention with a 90-minute livestream interview of former President Donald Trump. The stream peaked at over 580,000 viewers, making it one of Kick’s most-watched events this year.

Donald Trump
The stream drew over 580,000 viewers, becoming the third most-watched on Kick this year. Photo: X
info_icon

Adin Ross, the most-followed personality on the streaming platform Kick, has recently stirred up considerable buzz with a 90-minute livestream interview featuring former President Donald Trump. According to NBC, the interview, which took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, captivated a peak audience of over 580,000 viewers, making it the third most-watched live stream on Kick this year.

Who Is Adin Ross?

Adin Ross, 22, is a prominent influencer known for his energetic and often provocative livestreams. He first gained popularity on Twitch, where he faced bans due to his controversial behaviour. Ross was banned for using homophobic slurs and allowing racist and anti-Semitic messages in his chat, despite being Jewish himself. He also faced criticism for displaying pornographic images and promoting gambling to a young audience. Kick, where Ross currently streams, has fewer regulations compared to Twitch, allowing Ross to continue his provocative content and plans to interview other high-profile and contentious figures.

The Livestream Interview

During the livestream, Trump discussed his relationships with global leaders and reacted to images of other politicians. The interview featured an extravagant display of gifts, including a customized Cybertruck and a Rolex watch.

The Cybertruck, adorned with Trump’s campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" and decorated in patriotic colours, was parked outside Mar-a-Lago, creating a striking visual for Ross’ audience. The truck also featured an image of Trump with his fist raised, taken after an assassination attempt at a recent rally.

Trump expressed admiration for both the truck and the watch, remarking, “I think it’s incredible,” and “Wow, that’s so nice,” as he inspected the gifts, according to NYT.

The lavish gifts could pose legal challenges for Trump. A base model Cybertruck costs around $60,990, with high-end versions exceeding $100,000. A custom wrap for the vehicle costs about $4,000, and Rolex watches typically start at $5,000. These extravagant items far exceed the federal campaign contribution limit of $3,300 per election cycle. Brendan Fischer, deputy executive director at Documented, suggested that these gifts could be considered illegal and excessive campaign contributions. Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, stated that they would seek guidance from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on how to handle the situation.

The interview with Ross is part of Trump’s broader strategy to connect with younger, predominantly male, right-leaning voters who form a significant portion of Ross’ fanbase. Trump has increasingly sought to engage this demographic by appearing in interviews with other influencers like Logan Paul and the Nelk Boys, as well as featuring on platforms such as TikTok to reach millions of potential voters.

During the nearly 90-minute interview, Ross avoided confrontation and allowed Trump to freely criticize political opponents, including Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden. Ross' enthusiastic endorsement of Trump during the live stream even surprised the former president, who praised Ross for his open support.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign responded to Trump’s interview by posting clips of Trump’s comments on Venezuela and his derogatory remarks toward a journalist at the National Association of Black Journalists conference.

This comes as the presidential race tightens, with Trump leading Kamala Harris by a narrow margin in recent polls. - null
'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Premier League News: West Ham United Confirm Arrival Of Copa America, World Cup Winner Guido Rodriguez
  2. Chelsea News: Moises Caicedo Felt 115m Price Tag Pressure During First Season At Stamford Bridge
  3. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Men's Football Final Live
  4. English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Wants Rule Change To Retain Academy Players
  5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Misses Feeling 'Alive' But Little Chance Of Coaching Role
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  4. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  5. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. All India Sufi Council Welcomes Centre's Amendments For Waqf Board Amid Row
  2. Air India To Operate Evening Flights To Dhaka Today; Vistara's Services From Tomorrow | Details
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: 4 Co-Owners Of Basement Seek Bail In Delhi Court
  4. 'Don't Dictate The Court': CJI Tells Lawyer After He Pushes For Early Hearing In Case Linked to Shiv Sena
  5. 'Such Things Happen In Islamic Republics': Kangana Ranaut's Remark On Bangladesh Quota Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  2. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  3. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  4. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
  5. Director David Lynch Diagnosed With Emphysema Due To 'Many Years Of Smoking', Fans Offer Support
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  2. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
  3. Get Ready For An Immersive Experience Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ At Las Vegas Sphere
  4. Did COVID Flatten Our Feet? The Surprising Reason High Heels Are Selling Less
  5. Elon Musk Announces To Vacate X’s HQ In San Francisco, Will Relocate Employees To San Jose
World News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  2. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Major Changes In Army Top Ranks; President Dissolves Parliament
  3. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
  4. Get Ready For An Immersive Experience Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ At Las Vegas Sphere
  5. Did COVID Flatten Our Feet? The Surprising Reason High Heels Are Selling Less
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Enters Semifinals; Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final; Kishore Jena Crashes Out
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Major Changes In Army Top Ranks; President Dissolves Parliament