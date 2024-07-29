'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has raised concerns about Google's influence on the upcoming US Presidential election. On Monday, Musk criticized the search giant, claiming that if Google is interfering with the election, it could face serious consequences.
Musk shared a screenshot showing that a Google search for “President Donald” returned results like “President Donald Duck” and “President Donald Regan.” This led him to question whether Google has imposed a search ban on former President Donald Trump, who is also the Republican nominee for the upcoming election.
“Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference?” Musk posted on X, the social media platform he owns.
He further warned Google that it could be in serious trouble if it is involved in any election interference.
In response to Musk’s claims, some X users suggested that Google might be biased toward Democrats. One user commented that the platform shows content from both parties, but noted that under previous management, views differing from the left were sometimes limited or banned.
However, other users criticized Musk, pointing out that he also places bans on accounts he dislikes. They questioned how his actions differ from those he accuses Google of.
In the meantime, the presidential race is tightening, with a new poll showing a close contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. According to the Wall Street Journal poll, Trump leads Harris by just 2 percentage points, with Trump at 49 percent and Harris at 47 percent.