Elon Musk's Daughter Reacts To His 'Son Killed By Woke Mind Virus' Remark | Here's What She Said

Musk had also claimed that his "son" deceived him into giving approval for puberty blockers.

Vivian Jenna Wilson slams Elon Musk for his remarks
Vivian Jenna Wilson slams Elon Musk for his remarks | Photo: X
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in an interview earlier this week, had said that one of his sons 'Xavier' was dead, adding that he killed by the "woke mind virus". Musk had said that his "son" deceived him into giving approval for puberty blockers. His then son, now trans-daughter 'Vivian Wilson' has hit back at this remarks.

Wilson said that Musk's statements were fake and were mispresenting facts about her transition. She said that she has "disowned him".

Referring to Musk's post on X, Wilson said that she wanted to debunk a lot of things but she will begin Musk's "slightly autistic" remark. Posting a long thread of posts on Meta's microblogging site Threads, which is rival to her father's X, Wilson also shared a screenshot of Musk's post.

Musk had claimed that Wilson was born "gay and slightly autistic", adding that these were "attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria".

"I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was 'fabulous!', as well as his love of musicals and theatre. But he was not a girl," the SpaceX founder had said.

Hitting back at him, Wilson said that his claims are "entirely fake", adding that "literally none of this ever happened".

"I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said “eh- good enough” in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f*****g story," Wilson said in her Threads post.

She denied that she ever picked out jackets for him and certainly not calling them "fabulous". "I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate… I was four. Like this is so obvious I don’t even think it warrants explanation but apparently people believe this nonsense so here I am," Wilson said.

She slammed Musk saying that she also did not love musicals and theatre, "because y'know... I was f*****g four."

"I did not know what these things were. My earliest real experience with musicals was when my twin brother had a hamilton phase in 8th/9th grade and overplayed it so much in the car to the point where for a long time I swore off the entire genre," she added.

Vivian Wilson also claimed that Musk had not been around while growing up, adding that he never knew what she was like as a child.

"He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says alot about how he views queer people and children in general," she wrote.

She said that her identity as a woman is legal as the state of California and she doesn't concern herself with the "opinions of those who are below me".

"Obviously Elon can't say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he's desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him. Go touch some f*****g grass," she posted.

The Tesla CEO had made headlines once again with his opinions about trans-genders and queers. In an interview with Jordan Peterson, he had accused those involved in promotion of gender-affirming care of targeting minor kids, who are below the age of consent.

"I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming', is because your son is dead," he told Peterson.

Musk had vowed to destroy the "woke mind virus after that", adding that he has made some progress in this regard.

Xavier, now identified as Vivian Jenna Wilson, legally changed her name and gender at the age of 18. She, in her court room documents, had said that she no longer lived or wished to be related to her biological father Musk "in any way, shape or form".

