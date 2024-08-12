Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda

Former President Donald Trump is all set for his big interview with Tech mogul Elon Musk. Musk, who had confirmed the interview on late Sunday, shared that the conversation will be live-stream on social media platform X.
Donald Trump is the official Republican candidate for the US Presidential Elections scheduled for November 2024. Trump will be going up against Vice President Kamala Harris, who secured the Democratic ticket after Biden's exit from the race.
On August 6, Donald Trump announced he would do a "major interview" with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, without sharing any more details.
Elon Musk made a similar announcement on Sunday and stated that he would be scheduling a few scalability tests ahead of his interview with Trump on Monday - August 12.
"President Trump will be interviewed by Elon Musk on Monday at 8 pm Eastern. Like this post to be notified when the interview begins. IT WILL BE THE INTERVIEW OF THE CENTURY! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" read a statement from Trump's team said on X.
Trump-Musk Interview - What To Expect
Trump's interview with Elon Musk comes after the failed assassination attempt on the Republican candidate last month.
Elon Musk, whose public persona has shifted to right-wing, officially endorsed Trump In response to the assassination attempt on the presidential candidate in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Elon Musk and Donald Trump also appear to have a strong connection. Following Musk's takeover of Twitter in 2022, Donald Trump's account on the social media account was reinstated.
Trump had been banned and suspended by Twitter due to his alleged involvement in the riots at the US Capitol in 2021. The riots were part of his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 election, in which Biden won.
After Musk endorsed Trump, the former president also dropped his opposition towards electric vehicles in America. “I’m for electric cars, I have to be because Elon endorsed me very strongly,” Trump was quoted as saying.
The interview will be livestreamed on X on August 12, 2024 at 8 PM ET.