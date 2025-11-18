Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Be Welcomed By Donald Trump At White House: Reports

Portugal ace and global footballing sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is once again going to blow up the internet when he meets US President Donald Trump

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Be Welcomed By Donald Trump At White House: Reports
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo speaks during a press conference in Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifying soccer match against Ireland. | Photo: Brian Lawless/PA via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo set to meet with Donald Trump

  • Trump is reportedly going to welcome Ronaldo at the White House

  • Ronaldo had previously expressed his desire to meet the American President

Portugal ace and global footballing sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is once again going to blow up the internet when he meets US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, November 19 at the White House.

This comes after the 5-time Ballon D'or winner recently expressed hos desire to meet the American president and speak on matters related to world peace.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to have a long conversation with Donald Trump and now he is going to have it. According to reports, Donald Trump is likely to welcome Ronaldo at the White House tomorrow with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud also going on an US tour.

During an interview with Piers Morgan recently, Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his admiration towards Trump, claiming the US president is the one who can make things happen and cause a change, stressing the need of world peace.

"Here, in the United States - wherever it happens, I'd like to meet him. I know he's been to Saudi Arabia. I hope to sit down with him someday because he's one of those people I really like. I think he can make things happen, and I respect people like that." - Ronaldo told Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo also revealed that he will tell Donald Trump about their commonalities.

Related Content
Related Content

"I hope the world finds a path to peace soon. That's what I'm looking for. And someday, if I get the chance to sit down with him, I'll tell him what we have in common. But I'll keep it to myself until that moment." - Ronaldo concluded.

Once the visuals of Donald Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo's meeting become public, it won't be shocking to see the internet meltdown with tons of reactions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Rinku Singh Returns In Style With Ton Against Tamil Nadu

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar