Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Be Welcomed By Donald Trump At White House: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo set to meet with Donald Trump
Trump is reportedly going to welcome Ronaldo at the White House
Ronaldo had previously expressed his desire to meet the American President
Portugal ace and global footballing sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is once again going to blow up the internet when he meets US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, November 19 at the White House.
This comes after the 5-time Ballon D'or winner recently expressed hos desire to meet the American president and speak on matters related to world peace.
Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to have a long conversation with Donald Trump and now he is going to have it. According to reports, Donald Trump is likely to welcome Ronaldo at the White House tomorrow with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud also going on an US tour.
During an interview with Piers Morgan recently, Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his admiration towards Trump, claiming the US president is the one who can make things happen and cause a change, stressing the need of world peace.
"Here, in the United States - wherever it happens, I'd like to meet him. I know he's been to Saudi Arabia. I hope to sit down with him someday because he's one of those people I really like. I think he can make things happen, and I respect people like that." - Ronaldo told Piers Morgan.
Ronaldo also revealed that he will tell Donald Trump about their commonalities.
"I hope the world finds a path to peace soon. That's what I'm looking for. And someday, if I get the chance to sit down with him, I'll tell him what we have in common. But I'll keep it to myself until that moment." - Ronaldo concluded.
Once the visuals of Donald Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo's meeting become public, it won't be shocking to see the internet meltdown with tons of reactions.