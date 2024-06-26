International

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Pleads Guilty, Years Of Legal Battle Sees End | Details Inside

52-year-old WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange today entered the plea in a US District Court hearing on the Northern Mariana Islands. The place was selected considering Assange's refusal to travel to the mainland United States and its proximity to Australia, his native place.

AP
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange | Photo: AP
info_icon

Ending a prolonged legal battle of years, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Wednesday pleaded guilty on the charge of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified US national defence information. The plea deal will allow him to walk free with a condition of destroying all information provided to Wikileaks, the secret exposing website he founded in 2006.

In connection with the 2010 incident when thousands of classified documents were divulged through WikiLeaks, Assange has long been wanted by the United States.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange | - AP
Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?

BY Outlook Web Desk

52-year-old Assange today entered the plea in a US District Court hearing on the Northern Mariana Islands. The place was selected considering Assange's refusal to travel to the mainland United States and its proximity to his native Australia. Earlier this week, Assange was released from the high-security Belmarsh prison in Britain after a stay of five years.

According to the plea deal, Assange is expected to destroy all classified information provided to WikiLeaks. Furthermore, he is also expected to receive a sentence of five years and two months including credit for his time behind the bar in a British prison.

A Julian Assange supporter protests in front of Westminster Magistrates Court, in April, 2024. - Peter Nicholls/Getty Images
Julian Assange Can Appeal Against Extradition Order: A Brief History Of His Legal Battle

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to the US prosecutors, Assange is now expected to return to Australia. WikiLeaks confirmed his return on social media platform X.

Julian Assange's legal battle

As part of the years long legal battle, Assange has spent over five years in a British jail and seven years in the Ecuadorean embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden due to sexual assault accusations (later dropped) and the United States on espionage charges.

