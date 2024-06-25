International

Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?

The US government had been pursuing Assange for disclosing military secrets, with the UK approving his extradition in June 2022.

AP
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange | Photo: AP
info_icon

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, was released from Belmarsh prison in the UK on Monday, local time, following an agreement to plead guilty to a charge of conspiring to disclose classified US national defense documents.

Assange was supposed to plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that would free him from prison.

According to AP, the Justice Department said in a letter filed in court, Assange was scheduled to appear in the federal court in the Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth in the Western Pacific, to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defense information.

The 52-year-old's release marks the conclusion of his five-year detention in the UK, where he contested extradition requests from the United States.

The US government had been pursuing Assange for disclosing military secrets, with the UK approving his extradition in June 2022. Assange is now set to appear in a US court on Wednesday, local time, as part of the legal proceedings against him.

Who Is Julian Assange?

Julian Assange, an Australian editor and publisher, gained worldwide renown as the founder of WikiLeaks, a platform that sparked widespread attention — and controversy — with its 2010 publication of nearly half a million documents concerning US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange's advocacy for transparency and his role in exposing alleged US military misconduct abroad earned him support from press freedom advocates who argued that his actions reflected traditional journalistic duties.

Timeline Of Julian Assange's Case

However, his activism wasn't approved by American prosecutors, who in 2019 released an indictment. This indictment accused Assange, who had sought asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, of conspiring with a US Army private to unlawfully access and disseminate sensitive government records.

Assange faced accusations from the Trump administration's Justice Department for allegedly directing Chelsea Manning to leak classified US government documents, marking one of the largest breaches of its kind in American history.

The charges stem from WikiLeaks' release of thousands of military and diplomatic files, including classified diplomatic cables and Defense Department records.

Prosecutors claimed Assange aided Manning in stealing these documents, jeopardizing national security. Manning, who received a 35-year sentence for the leaks, had her term commuted by President Obama in 2017.

Assange spent the last five years in a British prison resisting extradition to the US, initially seeking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London until his eviction in 2019.

Despite legal battles and court rulings, including a UK judge's rejection of his extradition in 2021 citing suicide risks, Assange faced renewed extradition efforts culminating in a UK government order in June 2022.

Recently, two High Court judges granted Assange permission to appeal, focusing on free speech protections and concerns over unequal treatment due to his non-US citizenship.

Amid these legal complexities, Assange, following a plea deal, is set to plead guilty to a felony charge under the Espionage Act. His sentencing, scheduled for Wednesday in Saipan, Mariana Islands, aims to facilitate his return to Australia, with Assange departing British custody on Monday ahead of the pending court decision.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Lok Sabha In For Speaker Contest First Time Since 1946; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat
  2. 1 Month Of Game Zone Fire: Shops, Educational Institutes In Rajkot Observe Bandh
  3. London-bound Air India Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Suspect Apprehended
  4. Bihar Govt Cancels Rs 826 Crore-Contracts Awarded During 'Mahagathbandhan' Regime
  5. Protests Erupt In Northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment Demolition At Mosque
Entertainment News
  1. Luv Sinha Reacts To Not Attending Sister Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal: Give Me A Day Or Two
  2. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During Her First Pregnancy
  3. Salman Khan And Rajinikanth To Star In 'Jawan' Director Atlee's Next Film? Here's What We Know
  4. Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' To Now Release In September On THIS Date; Check Out New Poster
  5. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
Sports News
  1. AFG Vs BAN: Gulbadin Naib Fakes Injury On Cue, Becomes First Cricketer 'To Die And Come Back To Life' - T20 WC Reactions
  2. Euro 2024: Spain Defeat Albania 1-0, Keep Clean Sheet Intact - In Pics
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  4. England At UEFA Euro 2024: ENG Boss Gareth Southgate Unaware Of Gary Lineker's Four-Letter Critique
  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Rashid Khan & Co Beat Tigers, Knock Australia Out
World News
  1. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  2. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
  3. South Korean Rescuers Search Burned Factory After A Blaze Killed 22, Mostly Chinese Migrants
  4. US And Allies Clash With Tehran And Moscow Over Iranian Nuclear Programme At UN Security Council
  5. Gaza: Israel Airstrikes Leave 11 Palestinians Dead As Bloodbath Sees No End
Latest Stories
  1. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  2. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  3. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  4. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  5. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  6. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  7. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Lok Sabha In For Speaker Contest First Time Since 1946; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat