Pakistan To Begin Deportation Of 1.3 Million Afghans From September 1

Pakistani authorities had informed their Afghan counterparts earlier in March that PoR cards would not be extended beyond June 30, 2025.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rupayan Majumder
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan To Send Back Over 1.3 Million Afghans
Afghan refugee families arrive at UNHCRs registration center as they return back to their country after spending more than three decades in neighbor Pakistan, at outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan on August 7, 2016. Photo: Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 1.3 million Afghan refugees to be sent back from Pakistan.

  • The National Database and Registration Authority will facilitate the deregistration of returning Afghans.

The Pakistan government has decided to send back over 1.3 million Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards. Ministry of Interior has directed provincial governments and relevant agencies to map all PoR cardholders and devise action plans for repatriation.

According to Pakistani media reports, the process of repatriation will begin on September 1. The efforts to send back Afghan refugees began in 2023 when the government announced it would expel all "illegal aliens".

According to government sources, about 800,000 Afghan citizens have been repatriated, reported PTI. The federal government has informed the provinces that the formal repatriation and deportation of over 1.3 million Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards will begin on September 1, reported Pakistan's Dawn Newspaper.

Pakistan Afghanistan Migration - null
Pakistani Crackdown On Undocumented Immigrants Raises Concerns For Afghan Returnees

BY Outlook News Desk

The decision follows the Interior Ministry’s announcement on July 31 regarding the PoR cardholders, the last category of Afghans legally residing in Pakistan without visas. It stated that they became unlawful residents after their cards expired on June 30.

A letter from Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, dated August 4, was sent to the chief secretaries and police chiefs of the four provinces, as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan, regarding the implementation of the ongoing Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan.

Pakistan anti-migrant crackdown - null
Afghans Rush To Return Home As Pakistani Deadline For Illegal Immigrants Looms

BY Outlook News Desk

“It has been decided that the voluntary return of PoR cardholders shall commence forthwith, while the formal repatriation and deportation process will take effect from September 1, 2025,” the letter said.

Besides, the ministry said that repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, would continue as per the earlier decision under the IFRP.

In the letter, the authorities in PoK were instructed to provide databases of PoR cardholders to provincial, divisional and district committees.

The National Database and Registration Authority will facilitate the deregistration of returning Afghans at transit areas and border terminals. The Federal Investigation Agency will support repatriation at designated border crossings, according to the letter.

The ministry also directed provincial governments and relevant agencies to map all PoR cardholders and devise action plans for repatriation. It called for designated transit areas for deportees, along with transportation and financial arrangements.

Pakistan To Continue Deportation Of Afghans, Around 3 Million People To Be Expelled - | Photo: AP
Pakistan To Continue Deportation Of Afghans, Around 3 Million People To Be Expelled | What We Know

BY Outlook News Desk

Pakistani authorities had informed their Afghan counterparts earlier in March that PoR cards would not be extended beyond June 30, 2025, Dawn reported, citing official sources.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), over 1.3 million Afghans were living in Pakistan as of June 30, 2025. Of this, 717,945 were in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 326,584 resided in Balochistan, 195,188 in Punjab, 75,510 in Sindh, and 43,154 in Islamabad.

In 2004-05, the Pakistan government, with assistance from the UNHCR, issued PoR cards to Afghan refugees, and in 2016, Afghan Citizenship Cards (ACC) were introduced through an amendment to the Foreigners Act 1946.

The UN agency acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s generosity in hosting refugees for over 40 years amid its own challenges. Meanwhile, the UNHCR, in a statement, expressed concern over Pakistan’s intention to forcibly return Afghan refugees holding PoR cards.

“Over the past days, UNHCR has received reports of arrests and detention of Afghans across the country, including PoR cardholders,” it said.

However, according to Dawn, given that those holding PoR cards have been recognised as refugees for decades, their forced return is contrary to Pakistan’s long-standing humanitarian approach to this group and a violation of the principle of non-refoulement.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance