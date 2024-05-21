International

Julian Assange Can Appeal Against Extradition Order: A Brief History Of His Legal Battle

May 20, ruling is a major victory for Assange, who has been fighting US government’s attempts of extradition for many years now. He has been in the high security Belmarsh in London since his arrest in 2019.

Peter Nicholls/Getty Images
A Julian Assange supporter protests in front of Westminster Magistrates Court, in April, 2024. Photo: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images
info_icon

A UK High Court on May 20, granted WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, an opportunity to appeal against extradition order by United Kingdom (UK) to United States (US). Assange’s case has been seen by many across the world as an attempt to curtail press freedom by the US government.

May 20, ruling is a major victory for Assange, who has been fighting US government’s attempts of extradition for many years now. 

What are the charges against Assange

Julian Assange via WikiLeaks released thousands of classified US military documents and some visuals. The documents and visuals were related to US military operations held during war in Afghanistan and Iraq. Some of these leaks revealed killings of civilians in US military actions which were not reported.

In 2010, WikiLeaks released a classified video of a US airstrike from 2007 in Baghdad, Afghanistan. The footage was from inside a US helicopter which fired on civilians; the strike ‘indiscriminately’ killed more than dozen civilians including two Reuters staff members. Reuters had requested US government for the footage under the Freedom of Information Act, but the request was denied. Assange was in Sweden around the time the video was released.

Julian Assange Of WikiLeaks - null
WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Wins Bid To Challenge Extradition To US

BY Associated Press

The classified information released by WikiLeaks made basis for many critiques of US actions in Afghanistan and Iraq to reiterate their claims of US war crimes.

In 2019, the US Department of Justice charged Assange under the Espionage Act and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. It has made several attempts since then to extradite Assange to US and put him on trial.

The US Department of Justice described the leaks as "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States". His lawyers claim if extradited Assange will face imprisonment of over 170 years.

Asylum and Arrest

In 2010, Swedish authorities charged Assange of rape and sexual molestation of two women. He was in the UK by then and denied the accusations calling them politically motivated. Sweden had made request for his extradition.

In 2012, Assange applied for asylum in Ecuador embassy in London when a UK court had granted his extradition to Sweden in the multiple sexual offence cases. He was granted asylum by Ecuador and he stayed there until 2019 when the newly elected president of Ecuador asked him to leave the embassy for ‘discourteous behaviour’.

He was arrested by British police inside Ecuadorian embassy and was tried for not surrendering in the matter of his extradition to Sweden. He was sentenced with 50 weeks in prison. Since then he has been in the high security Belmarsh in London.

Meanwhile, in 2015, sexual molestation charges in all cases were dropped as the statute of limitation had run out. In 2019, after his arrest in London, the rape case was also dropped on account of ‘too much time had lapsed’ which had affected the case. All through the process Assange and his supporters had maintained that the attempt to extradite him to Sweden was a pretext to his eventual extradition to US.

Assange’s Struggle against US Attempt of Extradition

In 2019, after officially indicting Assange for 18 charges under Espionage Act and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the US government started the extradition process with its UK counterpart.

In 2021, UK High Court granted the US’ request for extradition while dismissing claims by his lawyer that considering his poor mental health he might be a threat to his own safety.

In 2022, Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s decision to grant extradition to US. The then UK home secretary, Priti Patel, confirmed the extradition order.

However, Assange once again approached the High Court. In March 2024, Judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson said the US must guarantee that Assange, who is Australian, “is afforded the same First Amendment protections as a United States citizen, and that the death penalty is not imposed”.

On May 20, 2024, Assange’s lawyers questioned the assurance given by the US government and termed it as “blatantly inadequate”. The court ruled in his favour and permitted him to appeal against the extradition order.

The High Court ruling in favour of Assange means he will be able to challenge US assurances at a full hearing over how his prospective trial in America would be conducted and whether his right to free speech would be infringed on being extradited. His appeal is expected to be heard sometime next year.

Meanwhile in April this year, US president Joe Biden had said that he is considering a request from Australia to drop the decade-long U.S. push to prosecute WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for publishing a trove of American classified documents.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana: Vehicle Owner Shells Out Rs 25 Lakh For Fancy Registration Number In Hyderabad
  2. Bengaluru: Woman Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Resort
  3. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  4. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  5. MP: Man Held For Rape, Murder Of Six-Year-Old Girl In Burhanpur
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi': Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Underwent ‘More Intense Training Than IPL Players’ For Her Role
  2. A R Rahman To Perform In Singapore And Kuala Lumpur
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' To Be Screened Under Cannes Ecrans Juniors
  4. Imran Khan Reveals Uncle Aamir Khan Does Not Attend Bollywood Award Shows For THIS Reason
  5. Tamil Action Drama 'Rathnam' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From May 23
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Knight Riders Face Sunrisers In Race To Final
  3. Real Madrid And Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos To Retire After Euro 2024
  4. Wrestling Federation Of India Shatters Hopes, Skips Indian Trials, Sends Quota Winners To Olympics
  5. Malaysia Masters Wrap: Treesa-Gayatri Advance To 2nd Rd, IND Singles Players Falter In Qualification
World News
  1. 300 Trafficked Indians 'Revolt' In Cambodia; Most Of Them Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police
  2. Julian Assange Can Appeal Against Extradition Order: A Brief History Of His Legal Battle
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker's Puffy Bonnet Hat Turns Heads On 'And Just Like That' Set
  4. UK's Infected Blood Scandal: How Years Of Cover Ups Killed 3,000 And Caused NHS' 'Deadliest Disaster Ever'
  5. Ed Dwight Becomes America's First Black Astronaut Candidate To Fly Into Space
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP; SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally Creates Ruckus