International

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Wins Bid To Challenge Extradition To US

The 52-year-old Australian national has been held at Belmarsh high-security prison in London since 2019 when he was taken into custody from the Ecuadorian Embassy here where he had sought asylum.

Julian Assange Of WikiLeaks
info_icon

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Monday won a major reprieve as a London court permitted him to appeal against his extradition to the US on espionage charges, a legal saga which has been going on for over a decade.

The 52-year-old Australian national has been held at Belmarsh high-security prison in London since 2019 when he was taken into custody from the Ecuadorian Embassy here where he had sought asylum.

While the US authorities want Assange to face trial for allegedly endangering lives by publishing thousands of classified documents on Wikileaks, his lawyers have argued that the case against him is politically motivated.

On Monday, two High Court judges at the Royal Courts of Justice granted the Australian-born Assange permission to appeal against his extradition order.

They agreed with his legal team on the issue of assurances from the US administration that Assange would be protected by and allowed to rely on the First Amendment of the country’s Constitution, which protects freedom of speech in the US, and the death penalty would not be imposed.

"Based on the principle of the separation of powers, the US court can and will apply US law, whatever the executive may say or do," barrister Edward Fitzgerald told the court on behalf of Assange.

The barrister representing the US government countered that the judicial branch of the country would take due notice of the executive’s "solemn assurance".

"The assurance does make it clear that he will not be discriminated against because of his nationality. He can and will be able to raise all those arguments and his nationality will not prejudice a fair trial," said James Lewis in written submissions.

The High Court ruling in favour of Assange means he will be able to challenge US assurances at a full hearing over how his prospective trial in America would be conducted and whether his right to free speech would be infringed on being extradited.

His appeal is expected to be heard sometime next year as he continues his fight against being extradited after the UK government had signed off on the order in June 2022.

Assange has denied any wrongdoing all along and argued that his disclosures in 2010 revealed war crimes by the US. Supporters of Assange, led by his wife Stella Assange, gathered at the High Court and continued their calls for his release on medical grounds.

Had the court ruled in the US's favour, Assange would have exhausted all legal avenues in the UK.

He has resisted extradition from the UK for more than a decade after his Wikileaks website published thousands of confidential US documents in 2010 and 2011.

The US Department of Justice described the leaks as "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States".

The files suggested the US military had killed civilians in unreported incidents during the war in Afghanistan.

According to US authorities, Assange endangered lives by failing to redact the names of intelligence operatives in the documents. However, his lawyers have argued that the case is a politically motivated form of "state retaliation".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Appeals Nephew Revanna To Return Back To India
  2. 4 Suspected Armed ISIS Terrorists, 'Ready To Carry Suicide Bombings’, Arrested In Gujarat; Pak Link Found
  3. CCTV Footage Reveals Teen Driver Drinking Hours Before Crashing Car Into Bike, Killing Two; Gets Bail With Conditions
  4. Eight Bengaluru Tourists Rescued From Partially-Submerged Vehicle In Rain-Hit Ooty
  5. Messages Threatening Kejriwal Appear In Delhi, AAP Claims BJP’s Hand In Incident
Entertainment News
  1. Jeetendra Kapoor And Ektaa Kapoor Cast Their Vote, Show Inked Index Finger To The World
  2. Salman Khan Spends Time With Wheelchair-Bound Woman Before Casting His Vote
  3. After Voting, Preity Zinta Declares That 'Our Choice Today Will Impact Every Single Day Of Our Lives'
  4. Bengali Filmmaker-Actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee Celebrates 50th Birthday With A Feast
  5. Shefali Jariwala Is The Latest Showbiz Celebrity To Visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Arne Slot Appointed New Liverpool Manager As Klopp Departs
  2. Copa America 2024: United States Announce Training Camp Roster Ahead of Continental Tournament
  3. Gautam Gambhir Hopes IPL 'Not A Shortcut' To Play For India
  4. Andre Onana: Under-Fire Goalkeeper Willing To Take Manchester United Criticism 'Bullets'
  5. Liverpool Confirm Arne Slot As Jurgen Klopp's Replacement
World News
  1. WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Wins Bid To Challenge Extradition To US
  2. International Living's 2024 Retirement Index: Top 10 Countries For Your Dream Retirement In 2024
  3. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s Death In Chopper Crash | Top Points
  4. The Ultimate Binge Guide: Top 10 American Shows You Absolutely Must
  5. Iran President Raisi Death: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Arne Slot Appointed New Liverpool Manager As Klopp Departs
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting Highlights: Over 57% Voter Turnout Recorded As Polling Concludes; J&K Sees Highest Turnout In 40 Years
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide