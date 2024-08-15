The Vice Presidential Debate hosted by CBS News is finally set to take place on October 1 in New York City between the Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz of Minnesota and his Republican counterpart JD Vance of Ohio as both agreed to participate.
The date finally has been settled after a prolonged wait since the spring. As per reports, CBS News first invited both the vice-presidential nominees for the debate.
It has been reported that, on October 1, the debate will be moderated by 'CBS Evening News' anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and 'Face the Nation' moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.
Upon confirmation of the date, Walz wrote on X, "See you on October 1, JD."
On Thursday, Vance posted on social media that he accepted the CBS News debate on Oct. 1, and said he also wanted to debate on CNN on Sept. 18.
"The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already," Vance wrote on X. "Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both!"
Vance continued: "I strongly suspect we're going to be there on October 1, but we're not going to do one of these fake debates, Laura, where they don't actually have an audience there, where they don't actually set the parameters in a right way, where we can have a good exchange of ideas." Vance also said that he wanted to debate Walz more than once.
On July 15, former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump picked JD Vance as his running mate on July 15 for the upcoming US Presidential Election 2024 in November.
A few weeks later following the much-discussed presidential debate with Trump, the current US President Joe Biden dropped out of the race Vice-President Kamala Harris quickly gained momentum in getting nominated as the presidential candidate for the Democrats. Harris named Walz as her running mate.