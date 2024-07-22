United States

From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey

President Joe Biden has dropped out as the Democratic nominee for president, leaving behind a legacy of significant accomplishments in American politics. From his early days as a youthful senator to his roles as vice president and president, here’s a look at his journey.

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden Photo: X
info_icon

President Joe Biden's decision to drop out as the Democratic nominee for president on Sunday marks the twilight of one of the most consequential careers in American politics.  Biden, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, will remain in the White House until January. But Democrats and Republicans will soon confront a political landscape without Biden at its center.
President Joe Biden drops out. - X
Why Joe Biden Suddenly Decided To Drop Out? | Debate, Pressure, Medical Issues - Know Everything That Shaped Biden’s Decision

BY Harshita Das

Here’s a look back at his political career:

From Pennsylvania to politics

Joe Biden’s story begins in the hardscrabble streets of Scranton, Pennsylvania, in 1942. The son of a used car salesman, Biden climbed the ladder of American education, attending the University of Delaware and Syracuse Law School. After a stint as a public defender, he took a bold step into the political arena. At just 29, he challenged and defeated the seasoned Republican J. Caleb Boggs in a Senate race upset in 1972. His victory signaled the arrival of a dynamic new force in American politics.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden Photo: X
info_icon

Tragedy and triumph

Shortly after his election, Biden faced personal tragedy. A car accident claimed the lives of his wife, Neilia, and their one-year-old daughter, Naomi, just days before Christmas in 1972. Despite his grief, Biden continued to serve, commuting daily from Delaware to Washington, D.C., to care for his surviving sons, Beau and Hunter. He became known for riding rails after this.

He remarried in 1977, this time to Jill Jacobs, with whom he had a daughter, Ashley, four years later.

President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden
President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden Photo: X
info_icon

Biden's Senate career, which spanned 36 years, saw him rise to influential positions such as chair of the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations Committees. He played significant roles in Supreme Court confirmations and major legislative efforts. His involvement in the 1994 crime bill remains controversial, yet his work on the assault weapons ban and the Violence Against Women Act are lasting legacies.

The race for Presidency

Biden first sought the presidency in 1987, but his campaign faltered amid accusations of plagiarism. After surviving a near-fatal brain aneurysm, he made another run in 2008. Despite a memorable debate performance where he quipped about Rudy Giuliani, Biden withdrew early. His fortunes changed when Barack Obama chose him as his vice-presidential running mate, adding seasoned experience to a historic ticket.

President Joe Biden with former President Barack Obama.
President Joe Biden with former President Barack Obama. Photo: Getty images
info_icon

As vice president, Biden tackled significant issues like LGBTQ+ rights, healthcare reform, and violence prevention. His tenure was marked by both legislative victories and setbacks, such as the failure to pass substantial gun reform. In 2015, the death of his son Beau from brain cancer added a deeply personal sorrow to his public life.

Despite personal loss and political setbacks, Biden's resilience shone through as he launched his 2020 presidential campaign. Bolstered by strong support from Black voters, Biden secured the Democratic nomination and triumphed over Donald Trump in a tumultuous election. His presidency saw significant achievements in economic recovery, infrastructure investment, and climate crisis mitigation.

His presidency faced immense challenges, from the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to persistent doubts about his age and capacity.

The pressure of dropping out of 2024 Presidential election peaked on Joe Biden after a poor debate performance in June 2023, leading to increasing calls for him to step down. Ultimately, Biden chose to prioritize the party’s future over his own ambitions, bowing out gracefully.

Kamala Harris' Viral 'Coconut Tree' Quote-Turned-Meme - Getty Images
Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

