From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey

From Pennsylvania to politics

Joe Biden’s story begins in the hardscrabble streets of Scranton, Pennsylvania, in 1942. The son of a used car salesman, Biden climbed the ladder of American education, attending the University of Delaware and Syracuse Law School. After a stint as a public defender, he took a bold step into the political arena. At just 29, he challenged and defeated the seasoned Republican J. Caleb Boggs in a Senate race upset in 1972. His victory signaled the arrival of a dynamic new force in American politics.