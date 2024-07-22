United States

Why Joe Biden Suddenly Decided To Drop Out? | Debate, Pressure, Medical Issues - Know Everything That Shaped Biden’s Decision

President Joe Biden's decision to exit the presidential race stunned the political landscape and immediately shifted the narrative surrounding his legacy. The race now opens up to new contenders, and the focus shifts to selecting a candidate who can effectively challenge Trump.

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden drops out. Photo: X
info_icon

President Joe Biden, for almost a month, defied the mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and donors to step aside from his re-election bid. He was determined to prove his naysayers wrong and so he pushed forward despite deepening questions about his mental acuity and ability to campaign and govern, especially after a critical debate against Donald Trump on June 27. But almost overnight, the narrative shifted, leading to a historic and unexpected announcement: Joe Biden dropped out of the Presidential race.
US President Joe Biden | - AP
Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement

BY Danita Yadav

When did it all start?

The June 27 debate against Trump was a pivotal moment in leading to what happened yesterday. Biden, aged 81, faced intense scrutiny regarding his mental sharpness and ability to lead. His absurd answers, freezing in between talking, and other issues led to the loss of confidence of voters as well as Democrats in him.

In the weeks following the debate, a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers, donors, and influencers urged Biden to step aside. Influential figures, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama, privately expressed their concerns about Biden's viability. Rep. Adam Schiff and major donors publicly joined the call for Biden to exit, emphasizing the critical need for a strong candidate to counter Trump.

Despite these calls, Biden remained steadfast, bristling at the uprising within his party and vowing to continue his campaign. His aides insisted he was fully committed to the race—until he decided drop out.

What happened over the weekend?

The final decision to drop out of the Presidential race was made over the course of 48 hours. Throughout his career, Biden has leaned heavily on his family for counsel, and this decision was no different. Biden held a family meeting, a hallmark of his decision-making process, to discuss his options.

Biden, who was recovering from a COVID-19 diagnosis at his Rehoboth Beach home, consulted with family and top advisers. It was during these discussions and with the support and insistence of his wife, Jill Biden, who was determined to preserve his dignity and legacy, Biden made the final call to withdraw. The President became convinced he would "weigh down" the ticket and complicate efforts to defeat Trump.

President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and First lady Jill Biden.
President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and First lady Jill Biden. Photo: X
info_icon

What are the key reasons that shaped Biden’s decision to drop out?

While Biden initially resisted the growing calls for his withdrawal, the cumulative weight of the evidence and the mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party became undeniable.

Biden's campaign commissioned new battleground polling for the first time in months. The results were dire. The numbers revealed that Biden was trailing in all six critical swing states and even collapsing in traditionally Democratic strongholds like Virginia and New Mexico. This data was a wake-up call. Biden, who had previously resisted the pressure, began to realize the uphill battle he faced. The polls indicated not just a challenging path but a nearly impossible one.

Senior aides Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti provided a sobering assessment of the political reality, which highlighted the implausibility of a successful campaign. However, unlike in 2015, when Biden was dissuaded from running due to personal grief, no one explicitly told him to step aside this time. Instead, the stark data and broad consensus among Democratic leaders convinced Biden that his best course was to exit the race.

The pressure from within his party intensified. Democratic leaders and elected officials, many of whom had been his staunch supporters, were now urging him to step down. The fear of dragging the entire Democratic ticket down with him became a prominent concern. The awareness that more party elders and former Senate colleagues would continue to publicly pressure him made a sudden exit appear as the most strategic move.

The strategic announcement of the final decision

On Sunday, Biden finalized his decision and began making calls to key figures outside his inner circle. Biden’s announcement was carefully orchestrated. Before making it public, Biden personally informed key figures outside his immediate circle, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, and campaign co-chair Jen O’Malley Dillon.

The announcement, made through social media, was a strategic move to frame his departure on his own terms, portraying it as a thoughtful and deliberate decision rather than a forced retreat. It stunned the political world. The same party that had privately criticized him for weeks now showered him with tributes, praising his long record of public service and his decision to prioritize the nation over personal ambition.

Biden’s announcement marked a historic moment, making him the first sitting President to cancel a reelection campaign in over half a century.

Biden’s decision to exit the race was not just a strategic move but a deeply personal one. In his announcement, he emphasized the importance of leadership that could unite and energize the nation.

Joe Biden Drops Out Of 2024 US Presidential Race - AP
'Crooked Joe Wasn't Fit': Trump As Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race; Obama Calls Him 'Patriot Of Greatest Order'

BY Trisha Majumder

What lies ahead for the Democratic Party?

Biden’s withdrawal reshaped the political landscape. It opened the door for Vice President Kamala Harris (endorsed by Biden himself) or another younger Democratic leader to step up and challenge the 78-year-old Trump. Although Biden's preference for his successor would still carry influence, the party was now in a position to choose its own path forward. The withdrawal also highlighted the critical importance of maintaining unity and strength within the Democratic ranks as the election approached.

Potential Democrat Nominees For The 2024 Elections - Reuters | Getty Images | AP
Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

