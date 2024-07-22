'Crooked Joe Wasn't Fit To Serve': Donald Trump As Biden Drops Out Of 2024 US Presidential Race; Obama Calls Him 'Patriot Of Greatest Order'

US President Joe Biden, who on Sunday decided to pull out from the US presidential re-election bid, was hailed by his predecessor Barack Obama as "patriot of the highest order". Calling him 'Crooked Joe' presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump said, "Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!"
Biden, 81, in a post on social media platforms, announced his decision to drop out of the race and soon after he wrote an open letter to fellow Americans saying that he was offering his full support to Harris, his 59-year-old running mate.
Biden’s message to the Democrats came soon after he wrote to fellow Americans on his decision not to run for the presidency in the November elections amidst mounting pressure from his senior party leaders after a disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US president Donald Trump last month.
Joe Biden Drops Out: Democrats React
Former US President Barack Obama said Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to him. "Today, we've also been reminded -- again -- that he's a patriot of the highest order," Obama said.
He also added, "I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn't make this decision unless he believed it was right for America."
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responding to the announcement stated, "President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history," she said.
"With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfilment," she added.
Both Obama and Pelosi refrained from immediately endorsing Harris as presidential nominee.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement on Biden’s decision, said, “Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Biden's decision to step aside in the 2024 election is "another heroic act in a long-running series of heroic acts by Joe Biden on behalf of the American people".
He also described Biden as one of the most consequential presidents in American history. "In less than one term, he rescued the nation from a once-in-a-century pandemic, brought the economy roaring back from the brink of recession, enacted consequential legislation for everyday Americans and saved our democracy by defeating the Insurrectionist-in-Chief," he said.
Joe Biden Drops Out: Republicans React
Republican candidate for the US Presidential race Donald Trump reacting to Biden's announcement said, “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement".
"All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t,” Trump said on social media.
Trump, 78, added, “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Senator Rick Scott, a Republican, said, "Let me be clear, if Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is not capable of serving as president for the next six months and needs to resign today.
“For four years, those closest to Joe Biden, including Kamala Harris, knew he was not fit to be president and lied to the American people to hold onto their power. It was painfully clear that Biden wasn't competent for office going way back to 2021", he added.