SC Reverses Inheritance Rights Of Tribal Women; Kinnaur's Women Prepare Afresh To Fight For Equality

As SC overturns High Court order, Kinnaur's veteran woman activist Rattan Manjri gears up for a lasting struggle for gender justice.  

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rattan Manjari
Rattan Manjari |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court overturned a 2015 Himachal Pradesh High Court order that granted daughters in tribal regions equal rights to inherit ancestral property.

  • The apex court ruling says that the Hindu Succession Act does not automatically apply to Scheduled Tribes.

  • The decision has revived debate on gender equality in tribal customs, prompting veteran activist Rattan Manjri of Kinnaur to mobilise women leaders for a renewed campaign for property rights reform.

The Supreme Court has set aside a judgment of the Himachal Pradesh High Court that allowed daughters in the tribal regions of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti to inherit ancestral property. 

The verdict signifies that the 50-year-old struggle of tribal women for equal inheritance rights is far from being over yet.

The ruling has rather reignited the debate over gender justice in tribal customs and the Hindu Succession Act of 1956, which doesn’t apply to daughters belonging to tribal communities in the state. 

Overturning an order of the State High Court passed in 2015, the Apex Court ruled that Section 2(2) of the Hindu Succession Act does not apply to members of Scheduled Tribes unless specifically notified by the Central government.

Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook - null
Tribal Women Panchayat Leaders Make A Mark

BY Sudhirendar Sharma

What Did The SC Say About Tribal Women’s Property Rights?

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra observed that “no such notification has been issued de-notifying any tribal community in Himachal Pradesh (including the Sawara tribe), thereby making the High Court’s extension of Hindu inheritance rights to tribal women legally untenable. 

Related Content
Related Content

Here, the bench also cited Articles 341 and 342 of the Constitution, which vest exclusive power in the President to issue notifications specifying or de-notifying Scheduled Castes and Tribes. “The lists made under these articles can only be amended with the permission of the president,” the court said, adding "the judiciary cannot expand the application of statutory laws to communities explicitly exempted by Parliament.”

In a tribal society, governed by customary laws— ‘Wajib-ul-Arz’—also called ‘Rivaaj-e-Aam’, a patriarchal law, women have no right to inherit. The entire property is inherited by the male members—the brothers in the family. This customary law has been prevalent since 1926, both in the districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti. 

Korra Radha, Gemmela Shanthi and other tribal women from Andhra Pradesh - Anisha Reddy/Outlook
The Power Duo From Dekkapuram Village In Andhra

BY Anisha Reddy

“Deeply Hurt”, Women Of Kinnaur Ready To Fight Anew:

The 71-year-old Rattan Manjri Negi, an iconic woman activist of Kinnaur, who had waged a relentless battle against the prevalent law and organised hundreds of local women ever since she had attained the age of 21, says, “I wouldn’t say I’m disappointed, but I do feel deeply hurt,” adding that she will persist in her efforts to ensure that women’s right to ancestral property is legally recognized. 

Manjri has already convened a conference of women leaders from the state’s tribal areas at Reckong Peo—the district headquarters of Kinnaur—on November 14. “You know, we have 50 per cent of our panchayats, Block Development Committees (BDCs), and Zila Parishad as women. Then, all mahila mandals, women's self-help groups, and NGOs will also be attending the meeting. We will chalk out a strategy to carry forward our struggle,” she informed.

The Chairperson of Mahila Kalyan Parishad, a women's NGO, in the tribal district of Kinnaur, Manjri says she had read the newspaper reports on the Supreme Court verdict. The Court has set aside the High Court order on the grounds that the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, does not apply in the tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh.  

“However, there is a new window for us to approach the state and central government, asking for an amendment to the Hindu Succession Act 1956 or any other law to end gender discrimination and allow the tribal women to get the rights enforced to inherit ancestral property,” she laments.

It is due to her struggle that several women have already received their share of the property after the High Court order in 2015. However, when the Supreme Court stayed the High Court order, the process stalled. 

Manjri pointed out that several single women—widows, divorcees, or those who never married—are often abandoned by their families. "Property rights would at least let them live with dignity, even alone," she said. 

She hopes that the central government will heed the voices and grievances of tribal women and grant them the right to inheritance and gender justice, as was done by the Uttarakhand government by passing the UCC.

(The political leadership in the state ironically are maintaining silence rather cites customary laws to avoid taking a clear stand on the issue)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Rhinos Finish Strong; US Need 272 For Win|NEP 271/10 (49.5)

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: BlackCaps Stutter In Pursuit Of 223-Run Target | NZ 191/7 (36.3)

  3. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

  4. Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Minor Procedure For Spleen Laceration

  5. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Road To Final - Match By Match Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

  3. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  4. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

  5. At Least 2,790 Indians Returned From US After Living Illegally, Says Government

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  2. Israel Returns 30 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza In Latest Ceasefire Exchange

  3. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

  4. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start