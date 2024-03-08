The Power Duo From Dekkapuram Village In Andhra

“Once there was a pregnant woman who was due to give birth in a few days. We were worried as to how we would take her from her house to a clinic without a proper road,” Radha says. They do not have an ambulance facility nor do they have a vehicle of their own. Both the women (along with others in the image), carried the pregnant women in their arms down the hills. She gave birth mid-way.

“That is when we decided that enough is enough,” she said. Both the women, along with Samata NGO, protested and demanded a proper road—at least until the clinic. That is when a road was constructed, even though it keeps getting destroyed during rains. The women frequently take pictures of the ruins of the roads and the half-built houses and send them to the NGO who then take the matter to the government.