Bihar Election 2025: Nitish vs Tejashwi As Voters Demand Jobs Over Schemes

As Bihar goes to vote, people are sifting through an 'auction of hope'. Cash transfers, welfare schemes and job pledges have dominated campaigns led by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, but widespread unemployment, migration and mistrust have left people questioning who can deliver real change

Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali
Updated on:
Updated on:
A Mahagathbandhan election rally in Dharhara village in Bihar
Waiting for Change: A Mahagathbandhan election rally in Dharhara village in Bihar | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The election, now at its fever pitch, has turned Bihar into a theatre of competing arithmetic.

  • Unemployment remains one of Bihar’s biggest political concerns. Lokniti-CSDS surveys show it was the top issue for 9.1 per cent of voters in 2015, rising to 21 per cent by 2020.

  • In nearly every district, an undercurrent of anger simmers against ruling party MLAs who, locals say, “vanished” after the last election

As dusk falls over Tajpur in Samastipur district, the marketplace close to the highway glows under a mix of fairy lights and flickering bulbs. The air smells of fried litti (baked dough balls) and election dust. During the first phase of the election here, people voted in large numbers. But the discussion about who should come to power lingers on, albeit with a bit of scepticism about the past.

“Nitishji (incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar) gave ten thousand (rupees) to women,” said Ranjit Kumar, a 37-year-old peon in a government-run school in Tajpur, stirring his tea slowly. “In response, Tejashwi said, he’ll give thirty thousand (rupees). The BJP also talked about new youth schemes. People got dizzy keeping count. Nobody knew what was (really) new and what (was) just another announcement.”

He smiled wryly. “Every day, a new promise landed on our heads. We just wanted to know which one would actually change something on the ground. According to me, the time has come for a change in the regime.”

Related Content
Related Content
Laungi Bhuiyan's struggle - null
Bihar Elections 2025: For Villagers Like Laungi Bhuiyan, Development Is A Personal Struggle, Not A Promise

BY Md Asghar Khan

Many voters were left confused by the many promises made throughout the campaign, right up to the final day on November 4. Across Bihar, from the bazaars of Sheikhpura in Patna district to the sugarcane fields of Champaran, the sentiment was similar. Competing pledges from both alliances blurred the line between policy and bribery, leaving voters torn between gratitude and doubt.

“The talk everywhere was who will give more—not who will govern better,” said Sanjay Singh, a schoolteacher in Arrah. “It felt like an auction, not an election.”

Season of Announcements

The election, now at its fever pitch, has turned Bihar into a theatre of competing arithmetic. Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) rolled out its Rs 10,000 assistance plan for women, calling it a “direct boost to dignity”.

Within days, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav announced a grant of Rs 30,000. Posters sprouted overnight. WhatsApp groups buzzed with debates. And yet, on the ground, few seemed convinced.

While incumbents and hopefuls make promises galore at election rallies, one issue remains relevant across the state, affecting every family, every village, and every voter: unemployment.

“Even for Rs 10,000, the government will ask for 10 documents and make you go 10 times to the block office,” said Sunil Yadav, 22, a jobless graduate in Sheikhpura. “It is time for change. Twenty years of Nitish Raj was okay. But a lot needs to be done. People need to give opportunities to the other alliance as well.”

While the BJP’s invocation of Jungle Raj in Bihar over and over again has some fatigue factor, there seems to be no anti-incumbency for Nitish Kumar. For decades, he has navigated the politics and the ideologies and the alliances to remain in power and 2025 will be the test of his shrewdness as he faces betrayals, and caste loyalties still dictate elections. Will he beat them all? - null
Navigating Betrayal and Loyalty: Nitish Kumar in the Eye of Bihar Politics

BY Outlook News Desk

This divide—between older women’s gratitude and younger women’s aspirations—could play a role in shaping Bihar’s electoral math in unexpected ways.

Asked if RJD rule would lead to “Jungle Raj”, as Nitish Kumar proclaims, Yadav said, “By that standard we are (already) living in jungle raj. All the data shows that crime has gone up. It is time people need to stop demonising Lalu Yadav’s rule. Yes, mistakes were made, but RJD knows better than to repeat the same mistakes. Today’s voter is quite aware.”

In Darbhanga’s Alinagar, where BJP candidate Maithili Thakur’s campaign added a fresh cultural flavour, the reactions were similar. “We are not calculators,” said Rohit Jha, a student at C. M. Science College.

“We want sincerity, not sums. I think instead of announcing more freebies, Nitish Kumar should have given a plan for how he will do things he didn’t do in the last 20 years.” Despite being a Brahmin, Jha supports Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of one job per family over the NDA.

The Mirage of Jobs and Industry

Unemployment remains one of Bihar’s biggest political concerns. Lokniti-CSDS surveys show it was the top issue for 9.1 per cent of voters in 2015, rising to 21 per cent by 2020, and is expected to dominate voter priorities again this election.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey shows Bihar’s youth unemployment (ages 15-29) fell from 30.9 per cent in 2018-19 to 9.9 per cent in 2023-24. Despite the improvement, nearly one in 10 young people in the state remain unemployed.

Every conversation about Bihar’s politics eventually circles back to a haunting question: Where are the jobs? At Patna junction, under the yellow glow of tube lights, dozens of young men waited for the night train to leave for industrial cities across the country. Each carried a small backpack and a quiet sense of resignation.

null - Photo: Outlook archives
Inside Bihar’s Violent Elections: When Strongmen Rule the Ballot Box

BY Vikas Kumar Jha

“I have an ITI diploma,” said Amit Ranjan, 25. “I work at a private factory in Noida. I came home to vote, but honestly I’m not sure why. They talk about Rs 10,000, Rs 30,000—but we just want a chance to earn.”

He pointed at the platform. “Half the train will be filled with people from Bihar. If there were factories here, who would leave?”

With more than seven per cent of its population migrating for jobs, palayan is one of the top poll planks in Bihar. Data shows poll-bound Bihar ranks second to Uttar Pradesh in out-migration for jobs and has the highest multidimensional poverty rate in the country.

The Forgotten Constituencies

But it’s not just the numbers that bother voters—it’s the faces behind them. In nearly every district, an undercurrent of anger simmers against ruling party MLAs who, locals say, “vanished” after the last election.

In Gaya city, Shagufta Khatoon, a 62-year-old former school clerk, who runs a grocery shop, didn’t mince words. “We see them only on TV or hoardings. For five years, not one visit, not one meeting. Now suddenly they come with folded hands and promises.”

Laungi Bhuiyan's struggle - null
Bihar Elections 2025: For Villagers Like Laungi Bhuiyan, Development Is A Personal Struggle, Not A Promise

BY Md Asghar Khan

In Lahariyasarai in Darbhanga, 35-year-old Babloo Paswan did the math out loud. “Rs 10,000 or Rs 30,000—that’s one or two months’ survival. Then what? There are no industries, no jobs. These promises are like band-aids on a bullet wound.”

Nitish’s Women Card

And yet, amid the chorus of scepticism, one segment of voters continues to express guarded faith—women.

In rural Patna, 38-year-old Rekha Devi spoke softly but with conviction. “Nitishji gave us respect,” she said, referring to the liquor-prohibition policy enacted in 2016. “Men may curse it, but for us, it brought peace. My husband stopped drinking. The fights at home reduced. My children study better now.”

Nearby, Asha Kumari, an anganwadi worker, nodded. “He gave cycles to girls, toilets, electricity and reservations in panchayats. We may not have everything, but we got dignity.”

Every conversation about Bihar’s politics eventually circles back to a haunting question: Where are the jobs?

This trust, analysts say, is Nitish Kumar’s most enduring political achievement. Over two decades, he has carefully nurtured a loyal base of women—across caste-lines—through targeted welfare schemes: free bicycles for schoolgirls, uniforms, cash-transfers for toilets, and a sense of safety that many say didn’t exist before.

In Darbhanga, a group of women at a self-help-group meeting echoed this pragmatism. “We know everyone makes promises,” said Sita Devi, 45. “But Nitishji keeps some of them. He doesn’t talk big, but he does something. That’s enough for us.”

Still, not all women agree.

In Patna city, 19-year-old Anjali Kumari, a first-time voter, said prohibition has hurt families like hers economically. “My father was arrested for selling liquor. We are poor. He had no choice. I like Tejashwi because he talks about jobs, not bans.”

Nitish Kumar addressing women - Facebook
Bihar’s New Voters: Young, Ambitious Women Driving A Generational Shift In 2025 Polls

BY Fozia Yasin

This divide—between older women’s gratitude and younger women’s aspirations—could play a role in shaping Bihar’s electoral math in unexpected ways.

Disillusionment and the Desire for Dignity

In countless small conversations, a deeper yearning becomes clear—not just for employment or cash, but for dignity.

“People want to feel seen,” said Ravi Prakash, 27, who works in Noida. “We don’t expect miracles. Just recognition that our lives matter beyond elections.”

Even Tejashwi Yadav’s young supporters, while admiring his energy, express caution. “We like his style,” said Saba Parveen, a student of Patna College. “But words are easy. Our generation has grown up on promises. We are looking for proof now. But I think we need to give him an opportunity.”

In Arrah, teacher Sanjay Singh summed it up bluntly: “Announcements are not employment. Until factories come, until migration stops, these numbers—ten thousand or thirty thousand—mean little. Bihar doesn’t need more promises. It needs delivery.”

A Fear of Election “Chori

A quieter anxiety circulates among opposition party workers. In several constituencies where contests are expected to be close, RJD and Congress workers whisper of a different kind of fear—not of losing, but of being declared losers.

“Wherever margins are tight, we are worried,” said Sanjay Yadav, a local RJD leader in Samastipur. “People have voted, and voted in large numbers. If our candidate leads by a few hundred votes, who knows what will happen during the final rounds of counting? We just hope the results reflect what people have actually voted.”

One man, many roles: Nitish Kumar with Lalu Yadav and Sushil Modi - File Photo
Aiming For A 10th Term: Nitish Kumar Wants To Remain Bihar's Un-Interrupted Leader

BY Ashutosh Kumar

“We have fought this election with heart. The record number of voter turnout shows that,” he said. “But till the last EVM is opened, nobody will relax here.”

Such apprehensions, though unsubstantiated, reveal a telling truth about Bihar’s political moment—that even as people debate promises and personalities, trust in institutions feels stretched thin. Yet it is precisely this mix of suspicion and hope that has driven people to participate more actively than before.

As the dust settles on Bihar’s highways and campaign songs fade into silence, one truth endures: the people here have mastered the art of waiting. They have waited for roads, jobs and justice—yet still turn up at polling booths with the patience of those who believe democracy, however frayed, can deliver. In a land where politics often feels like theatre, the audience now watches with sharper eyes. This time, Bihar’s voters seem determined to decide not by applause, but by accountability.

Whatever the verdict, the high voter turnout shows that Bihar’s electorate, despite fatigue and mistrust, continues to invest faith in the democratic process. The women who lined up before dawn, the youth who travelled home from cities to vote, the workers who still hope for jobs—together they have turned cynicism into participation. Between Nitish’s promises of dignity, Tejashwi’s call for jobs, and the murmurs of mistrust in the system, voters have cast their ballots with quiet determination in the first phase of polls. Whether those votes bring change or continuity, the message is unmistakable: people are listening to every promise, but this time they expect delivery, not drama.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Crime, Caste And Politics: The Unbroken Chain of Violence In Bihar
Shutterstock : Migrant Workers
Are Bihar’s Migrant Workers Unsafe In Tamil Nadu? A Look At The BJP-DMK Clash
| Photo: Prashant Panjiar : A Violent Ecosystem: Funeral of 58 Dalits massacred by the upper-caste militia, the Ranvir Sena, at Laxmanpur-Bathe village in Bihar in 1997
Crime Without Punishment
| Photo: Umesh Kumar Ray : Ghosts of the Past: There are many abandoned industries across Bihar
Ghost Mills of Bihar: How Industrial Decline Fuelled Migration And Unemployment
Ian West/AP : Author David Szalay poses for a photo after being named as the winner of the 2025 Booker Prize for the novel "Flesh," at Old Billingsgate, in London, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.
The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

Mohammad Ali is an award-winning journalist, based in Delhi. He is senior associate editor with Outlook.

This story appeared in print as 'Nitish vs Tejashwi As Voters Demand ' in Outlook’s November 10 issue Solitude Of Power, in which we trace Bihar’s enduring political grammar, where caste equations remain constant, alliances shift like sand, and one man’s survival instinct continues to shape the state’s destiny.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  3. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  4. Deadly Blast Kills Many Outside Islamabad District Court

  5. US Senate Approves Bill To End Record 41-Day Government Shutdown

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site