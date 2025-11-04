Why Bihar Remains Poor: Structural Roots Of Underdevelopment

Almost 56 per cent of Bihar’s population works in agriculture, which is more than the national average of 45 per cent. However, agrarian employment contributes 18 to 19 per cent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Only six per cent of the state’s workers are employed in the manufacturing sector, which is well below other states. While Bihar does have about 32 per cent of its citizens working in the service sector, government data shows that most are working in the informal economy and for low-paying jobs.