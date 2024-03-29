Mukhtar Ansari: The End Of An Era Marked By Crime, Politics, And Controversy

Born in Ghazipur in 1963, Ansari hailed from a political family with both his grandfathers being prominent figures in the political landscape. His paternal grandfather, Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari was a Congress leader who also served as the party’s president in 1927. He was also the Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University at the time of his death. While his maternal grandfather, Brigadier Mohammad Usman was a decorated Indian Army officer who died in the line of duty in 1948, earning the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously.