IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Why Suryakumar Yadav Bats In Middle Over?

Surya, world's No. 1-ranked T20I batter, played some exquisite shots all round the park to come up with a 28-ball 53 to take India to 181 for 8 after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in their opening super 8 match

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India's Suryakumar Yadav watches the ball after playing a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Suryakumar Yadav relishes his role of batting between overs 7 and 15 when it is most challenging with the field spread and opposition bowling unit trying to get back hard by choking the run flow in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Surya, world's No. 1-ranked T20I batter, played some exquisite shots all round the park to come up with a 28-ball 53 to take India to 181 for 8 after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in their opening super 8 match.

"That's what I have practised, I enjoy batting from overs 7-15 because that's the most difficult phase where the opposition bowlers look to control things. I like to take charge in that phase, I enjoy it," Surya told the broadcasters during the innings break.

After India lost Rohit, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli added 43 to somewhat steady the ship but Rashid Khan's twin strike left India at 62 for 3.

"I started chewing my gum harder when he (Kohli) got out. I just backed my game and my instincts.

"I have played a lot of cricket with him (Rohit Sharma) and now under him, he understands my game. He knows my game, so he sits back and enjoys it."

Afghanistan's wicket keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, second from left, celebrates with captain Rashid Khan the dismissal of Papua New Guinea's Lega Siaka during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, June 13, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Key Stats: Top Run Scorer, Wicket-Taker, Best Bowling Figure

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India came into the match with a flawless record, having won three games while one match was washed out. Afghanistan, on the other hand, suffered a 104-run loss to West Indies in their final group match.

