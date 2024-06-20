Cricket

India Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Key Stats: Top Run Scorer, Wicket-Taker, Best Bowling Figure

Before the fresh rivals India vs Afghanistan clash against each other in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, check out the important numbers including the top run scorer, most wicket taker, best bowling figure, here

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Afghanistan's wicket keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, second from left, celebrates with captain Rashid Khan the dismissal of Papua New Guinea's Lega Siaka during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
e India cricket team will take on Afghanistan to start their Super 8 stage of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup match on June 20, Thursday at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

India are coming on the back of an unbeatable journey in the group stage with a perfect seven points from four matches, one washed out in rain (against Canada). The men in blue defeated the hosts USA, Ireland, and Pakistan before entering into the Super Eights.

Aghanistan, too ended their first round of the tournament with pride. Earining six points from four matches with their only defeat coming against West Indies, Rashid Khan and Co, made their way to the Super 8 comfortably defeating Papua New guinea, Uganda and New Zealand by huge margins.

Before the fresh rivals India vs Afghanistan clash against each other in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, check out the important numbers about the teams, here

India Vs Afghanistan: Head To Head

Matches Played - 8

India Won - 7

Afghanistan Won - 0

No Result - 1

India Vs Afghanistan: Top Run Scorers

The top run scorer from India is none other than batting great Virat Kohli with 4042 runs from 120 matches. And, from Afghanistan, the highest run scorer is Mohammad Nabi who scored 2140 runs in 125 matches.

India Vs Afghanistan: Most Wicket Takers

Most wicket taker from team India in T20 format is Yuzvendra Chahal who has bagged 96 wickets in 80 matches. Meanwhile, it is Rashid Khan from Afghanistan who has taken most wickets with 142 wickets from 88 matches to his name.

India Vs Afghanistan: Best Bowling Figure

The best bowling figure from the current squad of India was posted by Yuzvendra Chahal who took 6 wickets conceding 25 runs in 4 overs with an economy rate of 6.25 in a match against England in 2017.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan from Afghanistan holds the best bowling figure record who took 5 wickets conceding 3 runs in 2 overs with an economy rate of 1.50 in a match against Ireland in 2017.

India Vs Afghanistan: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote.

