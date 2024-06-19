India Vs Afghanistan Prediction T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

India and Afghanistan begin their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 campaign with a face-off against each other on Thursday in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Both teams had an impressive outing in the first round. India, the Group A leaders, won three and one of their match was abandoned while Afghanistan finished second in Group C with three dominating wins and a loss to co-hosts West Indies. Both the teams are now in Group 1 of Super 8 along with Australia and Bangladesh.
The two Asian teams will both be looking to get off the mark in the Super 8 and boost their semifinal chances.
Who will win in the Super 8 Group 2 India Vs Afghanistan, match 43 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here
India Vs Afghanistan Head To Head
India and Afghanistan have played 7 T20Is so far and the latter have been unable to win a single match. India have won all seven T20Is against Afghanistan.
India Vs Afghanistan Squads
India T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal
Afghanistan T20 World Cup Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote, Hazratullah Zazai
India Vs Afghanistan Probable XI
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), SA Yadav, S Dubey, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, JJ Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad
India Vs Afghanistan Bridgetown Weather
The weather is expected to let the play take place without much interuptions. The temperature are Bridgetown around the game time will be around just above 30 degree Celsius. Chances of rain are 0-1%.
India Vs Afghanistan Pitch Report
Kensigton Oval has seen scores of all kinds throughout the competition. Australia scored a 200 against England but in the Oman-Namibia game both teams could only score 109 runs each. There have been some middling scores as well.
Expect a decent batting pitch.
India Vs Afghanistan Prediction
Unless it is a very slow pitch, expect India to win the match. Google gives India 80% chance to win the game.