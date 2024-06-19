Cricket

India Vs Afghanistan Prediction T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the Super 8 Group 2 India Vs Afghanistan, match 43 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

India captain Rohit Sharma (R) with vice captain Hardik Pandya
India and Afghanistan begin their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 campaign with a face-off against each other on Thursday in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Both teams had an impressive outing in the first round. India, the Group A leaders, won three and one of their match was abandoned while Afghanistan finished second in Group C with three dominating wins and a loss to co-hosts West Indies. Both the teams are now in Group 1 of Super 8 along with Australia and Bangladesh.

The two Asian teams will both be looking to get off the mark in the Super 8 and boost their semifinal chances.

India At T20 World Cup: Fleming Predicts Kuldeep's Wicket-Taking Brilliance In Super 8 Stage

India Vs Afghanistan Head To Head

India and Afghanistan have played 7 T20Is so far and the latter have been unable to win a single match. India have won all seven T20Is against Afghanistan.

India Vs Afghanistan Squads

India T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Afghanistan T20 World Cup Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote, Hazratullah Zazai

India Vs Afghanistan Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), SA Yadav, S Dubey, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, JJ Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

India At ICC T20 World Cup: Adaptability Key For Top Players, Says Suryakumar Yadav

India Vs Afghanistan Bridgetown Weather

The weather is expected to let the play take place without much interuptions. The temperature are Bridgetown around the game time will be around just above 30 degree Celsius. Chances of rain are 0-1%.

India Vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

Kensigton Oval has seen scores of all kinds throughout the competition. Australia scored a 200 against England but in the Oman-Namibia game both teams could only score 109 runs each. There have been some middling scores as well.

Expect a decent batting pitch.

India Vs Afghanistan Prediction

Unless it is a very slow pitch, expect India to win the match. Google gives India 80% chance to win the game.

