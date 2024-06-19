Cricket

India Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch

India will take on Afghanistan in their first Super Eight fixture of Group 1 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Thursday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the IND Vs AFG match

SKY and Arshdeep Singh in T20 World Cup 2024. AP
India's Arshdeep Singh, right, celebrates with teammate Suryakumar Yadav after the dismissal of United States Shayan Jahangir during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
info_icon

Indian cricket team are set to start their Super Eight campaign of the ongoing T20 World Cup with a match against Afghanistan at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.  (More Cricket News)

Men In Blue have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and topped Group A after the league-stage matches. Afghanistan, on the other hand, finished second after losing the last match against West Indies in Group C.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 167 runs in four matches and his compatriot Fazalhaq Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in as many matches.

Indian batting talisman Virat Kohli has made five runs in three innings in the tournament so far. He will be eyeing to spend more time on the crease and give the team a solid start. Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the playing XI should not come as a surprise citing the spin-friendly pitch of Barbados.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, third right, plays with a soccer ball as wet outfield delayed the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and India at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Fla., Saturday, June 15, 2024. - AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Rohit Sharma On ICC T20 World Cup: Amidst The Hustle, We're Prepared; Men In Blue Keen To Do Something Special In Super 8

BY PTI

Here's all you need to know about India vs Afghanistan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match 43:

When is India vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match?

India vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match will be played on June 20, Thursday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight, Group 1 match?

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).

India vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote.

