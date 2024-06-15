ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1 Guide: Teams, Schedule, Match Days, Venues - All You Need To Know

As the T20 World Cup 2024 moves into the Super 8 stage, cricket fans have witnessed standout performances from teams across all groups. The tournament, featuring 20 teams and hosted in both the West Indies and the United States, has been a nail-biting show marked by surprising upsets and exhilarating matches. (More Cricket News)
Each group has showcased its own set of aces and talented individuals, making it a captivating tournament where cricket's unpredictability has been on full display.
Soon, twelve teams will head home, while eight teams will progress to the Super 8 from the first round group stage, which concludes on June 17.
As of now, India (Group A), Australia (Group B), Afghanistan (Group C), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D) and USA (Group A) are the six teams who have qualified for the Super Eight so far.
Progressing forward, India, Australia, and Afghanistan will feature in Group 1 of the next round, while West Indies, South Africa, and USA will be in Group 2.
Group 1: Teams
India, Australia, and Afghanistan have secured their spots in Group 1, whereas Bangladesh (or Netherlands/Nepal) will depend on further results to determine their place in the group.
Group 1: Schedule, Venues, Match Days
Afghanistan vs India: Thursday, June 20 at Kensington Oval, Barbados - 8:00pm IST.
Australia vs D2: Friday, June 21 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda - 6:00pm IST.
India vs D2: Saturday, June 22 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda - 8:00pm IST.
Afghanistan vs Australia: Sunday, June 23 at Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent - 6:00am IST.
Australia vs India: Monday, June 24 at Beausejour Stadium, St Lucia - 8:00pm IST.
Afghanistan vs D2: Tuesday, June 25 at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St. Vincent - 6:00am IST.