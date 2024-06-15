Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2 Guide: Teams, Schedule, Match Days, Venues - All You Need To Know

(AP Photo / Adam Hunger)
India's Rishabh Pant and Surya Kumar Yadav in action during one of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches. (AP Photo / Adam Hunger)
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup kicked off on June 2 with 20 teams from all across the world vying for the coveted silverware and now the time has come when only 8 of them can move forward. So far, after a journey of triumphs, thrills, drama, and flashes of brilliance, six of the teams have confirmed their spots in Super Eights. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

The Super Eights teams are devided into two groups, each having four teams - Group 1 and Group 2. Progressing forward, India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh or Netherlands will feature in the first Group of the next round, while West Indies, South Africa, USA, and England or Scotland will be in Group 2.

As of now, India (Group A), Australia (Group B), Afghanistan (Group C), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D) and USA (Group A) are the six teams who have qualified for the Super Eight so far. - AP
ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1 Guide: Teams, Schedule, Match Days, Venues - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

T20 World Cup Super 8s Group 2 Teams

1. England or Scotland

2. United States

3. South Africa

4. West Indies

T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 Schedule

June 19, Wednesday 2024

USA vs South Africa

Time - 8:00 PM IST

Venue - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua

June 20, Thursday

England or Scotland vs West Indies

Time - 6:00 AM IST

Venue - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia

June 21, Friday

B1 vs South Africa

Time - 8:00 PM IST

Venue - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia

June 22, Saturday

USA vs West Indies

Time - 6:00 AM IST

Venue - Kensington Oval in Barbados

June 23, Sunday

USA vs England or Scotland

Time - 8:00 PM IST

Venue - Kensington Oval in Barbados

June 24, Monday

West Indies vs USA

Time - 6:00 AM IST

Venue - Venue - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua

