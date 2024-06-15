ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2 Guide: Teams, Schedule, Match Days, Venues - All You Need To Know

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup kicked off on June 2 with 20 teams from all across the world vying for the coveted silverware and now the time has come when only 8 of them can move forward. So far, after a journey of triumphs, thrills, drama, and flashes of brilliance, six of the teams have confirmed their spots in Super Eights. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
The Super Eights teams are devided into two groups, each having four teams - Group 1 and Group 2. Progressing forward, India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh or Netherlands will feature in the first Group of the next round, while West Indies, South Africa, USA, and England or Scotland will be in Group 2.
T20 World Cup Super 8s Group 2 Teams
1. England or Scotland
2. United States
3. South Africa
4. West Indies
T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 Schedule
June 19, Wednesday 2024
USA vs South Africa
Time - 8:00 PM IST
Venue - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua
June 20, Thursday
England or Scotland vs West Indies
Time - 6:00 AM IST
Venue - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia
June 21, Friday
B1 vs South Africa
Time - 8:00 PM IST
Venue - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia
June 22, Saturday
USA vs West Indies
Time - 6:00 AM IST
Venue - Kensington Oval in Barbados
June 23, Sunday
USA vs England or Scotland
Time - 8:00 PM IST
Venue - Kensington Oval in Barbados
June 24, Monday
West Indies vs USA
Time - 6:00 AM IST
Venue - Venue - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua