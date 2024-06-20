Rohit Sharma - "We will bat first. Looks like a good track with no grass. Seems like it will get slower as the game progresses. We have to adapt to the conditions quickly. We have played quite a lot here. It's about understanding what we need to do in conditions like these. It's an early start and not an evening game like we are used to. We enjoy playing here. Siraj makes way for KuldeepYadav."