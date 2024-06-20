Cricket

IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Score: India Win Toss, Elect To Bat First Against Afghanistan In Super 8s

India start their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 campaign with a Group 1 clash against Afghanistan at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval in Barbados today. Australia and Bangladesh are also in the group. Follow live cricket scores and updates of IND vs AFG T20 World Cup here

20 June 2024
Virat Kohli (first from left), Yashasvi Jaiswal (third from left) and Shivam Dube (middle) spotted during the practise session ahead of India's t20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match against Afghanistan in Barbados. X | BCCI

Rohit Sharma Hits Four!

The opening pair of India Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the crease bring the action on with the deliveries of Fazalhaq Farooqi of Afghanistan. Within two overs, Sharma managed to hit a four and lead India to 7/0. Kohli's form yet to be activated.

India - 8/0 (2)

National Anthem Time 

The umpires and both teams stride out to the centre for the pre-match national anthems.

What Captains Said At Toss

Rohit Sharma - "We will bat first. Looks like a good track with no grass. Seems like it will get slower as the game progresses. We have to adapt to the conditions quickly. We have played quite a lot here. It's about understanding what we need to do in conditions like these. It's an early start and not an evening game like we are used to. We enjoy playing here. Siraj makes way for KuldeepYadav."

Rashid Khan -  We would have batted as well but Toss does not matter much, it is all about execution. Happy with the outings so far, batting has been going good. Need to do the right things at the right time and control our emotions as we go. We've been here a couple of days more than India. Hazratullah Zazai comes in place of Karim Janat."

India Vs Afghanistan: Toss Update

India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan at the Kings Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav (In for Mohammed Siraj), Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sneak A Peak At India's Practise 

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to let the play take place without much interuptions. The temperature are Bridgetown around the game time will be around just above 30 degree Celsius. Chances of rain are 0-1%.

India Vs Afghanistan: Head To Head 

India and Afghanistan have played 7 T20Is so far and the latter have been unable to win a single match. India have won all seven T20Is against Afghanistan.

India Vs Afghanistan: Squads 

India T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal


Afghanistan T20 World Cup Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote, Hazratullah Zazai

India Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Live Updates

Catch all the action live as India face off against Afghanistan today in the Super 8 stage of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at Kings Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The match features a clash of batting greats such as of Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, alongside the bowling wizards like Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan. India remain undefeated in the tournament so far, while the Afghans look to bounce back after their recent loss to West Indies in their last Group stage match. Follow live cricket scores and updates of IND vs AFG T20 World Cup here (Scorecard | Streaming | Prediction)

